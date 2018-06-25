Sale of the Week: The $5.4-million Lawrence Park home that sold for a bit under asking
Address: 126 Rochester Avenue
Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
Agent: Charlene Kalia, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $2,050,000, in 2014, prior to a rebuild
The property
A home with more than 6,000 square feet of living space, located near Sunnybrook Park.
The history
The sellers—a doctor and an interior designer—lived in the home for almost two years after having it custom built for themselves. Now they’re downsizing to a smaller house closer to the subway line.
Here’s the entry:
The living room:
And the dining room:
The family room is adjacent to the kitchen:
Here’s the kitchen:
The kitchen has a breakfast area:
There are skylights at the top of the stairwell:
The second floor has four bedrooms, all with their own ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of the bedrooms:
Here’s another:
And another:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom has a large dressing room:
And a sprawling ensuite with a soaker tub:
The basement wet bar has plenty of wine storage:
And there’s a fifth bedroom in the basement:
The view from the rear:
The fate
The buyers are moving from Leslieville. They admired the modern design of the home and the greenery in the surrounding neighbourhood.
The sale
After the house had spent nearly a full month on the market, there were two offers. The owners ended up accepting $375,000 under asking.
By the numbers
• $5,425,000
• $24,364.16 in taxes
• 6,330 square feet (including the basement)
• 28 days on MLS
• 6 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms
• 3 parking spaces