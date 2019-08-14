House of the Week: $3.5 million for a fabulously renovated Dufferin Grove home

Address: 577 Dovercourt Road

Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove

Agent: Heather Hadden, Sage Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,549,000

Previously sold for: $1,657,613, in 2016

The place

A polished three-storey home with tons of space and a yard designed for entertaining.

The history

The home was originally built in 1905. In 1989, a previous set of owners bought what was then a rooming house and made it into a single-family home. They didn’t preserve many of the structure’s historic features, so the the current owners treated it like a blank slate when they did their own renovation.

The living area has a wood-burning fireplace:

The kitchen and dining area have herringbone floors:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The stairs are white oak, with laser-cut guards and railing:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

Those bedrooms share this bathroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite includes some sauna-like wood elements:

There’s a den on the third floor:

And there’s also another bedroom up here:

As well as a bathroom with a skylight:

Big selling point

There’s a lot of room to breathe in this home, plus high-end features like custom millwork, Gaggenau appliances and heated floors. And, unlike a lot of what’s on the market, it’s not all white and streamlined. There’s also a killer yard with an outdoor kitchen and built-in BBQ:

Possible deal breaker

There’s a nanny suite in the basement with its own entrance—a bonus for some, and too much space to manage for others.

By the numbers

• $3,549,000

• $11,081.78 in property taxes (2019)

• 4,140 square feet

• 6 bedrooms

• 6 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 wood-burning fireplace