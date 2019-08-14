House of the Week: $3.5 million for a fabulously renovated Dufferin Grove home
Address: 577 Dovercourt Road
Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove
Agent: Heather Hadden, Sage Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,549,000
Previously sold for: $1,657,613, in 2016
The place
A polished three-storey home with tons of space and a yard designed for entertaining.
The history
The home was originally built in 1905. In 1989, a previous set of owners bought what was then a rooming house and made it into a single-family home. They didn’t preserve many of the structure’s historic features, so the the current owners treated it like a blank slate when they did their own renovation.
The living area has a wood-burning fireplace:
The kitchen and dining area have herringbone floors:
A closer look at the kitchen:
The stairs are white oak, with laser-cut guards and railing:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
Those bedrooms share this bathroom:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master ensuite includes some sauna-like wood elements:
There’s a den on the third floor:
And there’s also another bedroom up here:
As well as a bathroom with a skylight:
Big selling point
There’s a lot of room to breathe in this home, plus high-end features like custom millwork, Gaggenau appliances and heated floors. And, unlike a lot of what’s on the market, it’s not all white and streamlined. There’s also a killer yard with an outdoor kitchen and built-in BBQ:
Possible deal breaker
There’s a nanny suite in the basement with its own entrance—a bonus for some, and too much space to manage for others.
By the numbers
• $3,549,000
• $11,081.78 in property taxes (2019)
• 4,140 square feet
• 6 bedrooms
• 6 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 wood-burning fireplace