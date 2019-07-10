House of the Week: $2.8 million for a Bedford Park new-build with a backyard oasis

Address: 322 Melrose Avenue

Neighbourhood: Bedford Park

Agents: Cheryl Graff and Samantha Graff, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $2,849,000

Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A warm, chic custom build with an interior reminiscent of a boutique hotel.

The history

The sellers knocked down an old two-storey home and built this one from scratch in 2017. Jordyn Developments handled the construction, and designer Montana Burnett outfitted the interior.

The living room’s large windows allow in plenty of light:

The dining area seats 10:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

And there’s also a little breakfast area:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor of the house:

Here’s the second-floor landing:

This bedroom is set up as a den:

The slide is a nice touch:

The hallway bathroom has sleek black fixtures:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

And there’s a basement rec room:

Big selling point

The backyard has a pool with a waterfall feature, a hot tub, and a wall of hydrangeas. And it’s easy to keep an eye on the kids while they swim, because the kitchen has a view of the water:

Possible deal-breaker

The lot is only 25 feet wide, which puts some constraints on the home’s interior space. Clever interior design, including plenty of built-ins and an airy, open-concept main floor, helps make up for the narrowness.

By the numbers

• $2,849,000

• 2,500 square feet

• $11,665.30 in property taxes

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 1 pool

• 1 hot tub