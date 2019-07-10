Houses

House of the Week: $2.8 million for a Bedford Park new-build with a backyard oasis

House of the Week: $2.8 million for a Bedford Park new-build with a backyard oasis

By | Photography By VR Listing Inc. |  

By | Photography By VR Listing Inc. |  

Address: 322 Melrose Avenue
Neighbourhood: Bedford Park
Agents: Cheryl Graff and Samantha Graff, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,849,000
Previously sold for: $1,350,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild

The place

A warm, chic custom build with an interior reminiscent of a boutique hotel.

The history

The sellers knocked down an old two-storey home and built this one from scratch in 2017. Jordyn Developments handled the construction, and designer Montana Burnett outfitted the interior.

The living room’s large windows allow in plenty of light:

The dining area seats 10:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

And there’s also a little breakfast area:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor of the house:

Here’s the second-floor landing:

This bedroom is set up as a den:

The slide is a nice touch:

The hallway bathroom has sleek black fixtures:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

And there’s a basement rec room:

Big selling point

The backyard has a pool with a waterfall feature, a hot tub, and a wall of hydrangeas. And it’s easy to keep an eye on the kids while they swim, because the kitchen has a view of the water:

Possible deal-breaker

The lot is only 25 feet wide, which puts some constraints on the home’s interior space. Clever interior design, including plenty of built-ins and an airy, open-concept main floor, helps make up for the narrowness.

By the numbers

• $2,849,000
• 2,500 square feet
• $11,665.30 in property taxes
• 5 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1 pool
• 1 hot tub

Topics: bedford park Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $5 million for a High Park home with a killer veranda

Houses

House of the Week: $3.3 million for a Leslieville home that’s also an office

Houses

House of the Week: $1.85 million for a former bungalow in Birchcliff

Houses

House of the Week: $11.9 million to live in a home that belongs to a Maple Leaf

Real Estate

House of the Week: $2 million for a modern row house in Summerhill

Real Estate

House of the Week: $1.4 million for one of the oldest homes in Davisville