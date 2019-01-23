House of the Week: $1.7 million for a Moss Park home with some winter-friendly amenities
Address: 307 Ontario Street
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agents: Jillian Koplowitz, Homelife/Realty One Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $1,688,000
Previously sold for: $1,170,000, in 2014
The place
A renovated Moss Park home with a Victorian-style exterior and two parking spaces.
The history
The home was built in 1984. A previous set of owners gutted it in 2005, at which point they installed Douglas fir beams, two skylights, a new powder room, new central air, shiny new hardwood and a huge spa tub, among other things. The only features that remain from the original home are the basement staircase and wood-burning fireplace.
The living area has a gas fireplace:
Here’s the dining area. The floors are American cherry:
The kitchen has a little food prep nook:
There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
The master bedroom has Douglas fir beams:
And here’s the main bathroom:
The basement, with its wood-burning fireplace:
And there’s also a bedroom in the basement:
The view from the rear:
Big selling point
A two-car garage in this part of town is a rarity—and it’s especially critical at this time of year, when everyone without covered parking is spending half their mornings de-icing their rides:
Possible deal breaker
One of the bedrooms has been custom-built as an office, meaning converting it back to sleeping quarters might take some work:
By the numbers
• $1,688,000
• $6,184.87 in property taxes
• 2,470 square feet (including the basement)
• 4 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 powder room