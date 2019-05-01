House of the Week: $6 million for a fully renovated heritage home in Rosedale

House of the Week: $6 million for a fully renovated heritage home in Rosedale

Address: 23 Douglas Drive

Neighbourhood: Rosedale

Agents: Gillian Oxley and Joseph Robert, Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate, Brokerage

Price: $5,995,000

Previously sold for: $2,200,000, in 2016, prior to a renovation

The place

A Rosedale heritage home with a contemporary interior.

The history

The home dates from 1927, and the selling agents say it was one of the first North Rosedale homes to be built after the construction of the Glen Road Bridge. The current owners bought the place in 2016, from a family that had lived here for more than 50 years. They spent two years renovating the interior down to the studs.

All the home’s stone floors are heated:

If you bought this house, that could be your filthy laptop screen reflecting light from the ground-floor office window:

Staging tip: always show buyers that there’s plenty of room in the living room for their baby grand.

Here’s the dining room:

The kitchen has some attractive blue custom cabinetry:

And the family room has a fireplace:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

Big selling point

The house is situated near all the classic Rosedale amenities: parks, ravines, and private schools. And it’s a Schedule C heritage home, which is the least restrictive designation. New owners won’t be able to change the facade, but the rules around internal renovations are much less strict than for other types of heritage homes in the area.

Possible deal breaker

The main floor ceilings are only eight feet high, but clean lines and plenty of natural light give the space an airy feel.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $5,995,000

• $19,981 in annual property taxes

• 4,300 square feet

• 6 bathrooms

• 5 parking spaces

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 fireplaces

• 1 sauna