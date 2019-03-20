House of the Week: $10.6 million for a Hoggs Hollow mansion with its own indoor basketball court
Address: 22 Hedgewood Road
Neighbourhood: Hoggs Hollow
Agent: Barry Cohen, Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage
Price: $10,650,000
Previously sold for: $3,800,000, in 2004, prior to a rebuild
The place
An ultra-luxe mansion designed for entertaining.
The history
The owners tore down a preexisting house and built this one from the ground up. It was designed by Peter Higgins Architect Inc.
Here’s the entry:
The family room:
The living room:
And the dining room:
The kitchen has heated marble flooring:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
The master bedroom has a couple of Juliet balconies:
Here’s the master ensuite:
There’s a second family room on the third floor:
There are also two more bedrooms up here. Here’s one of them:
The basement has a bar:
And oh yeah there’s a basketball court. With a disco ball:
Big selling point
The basketball court is pretty cool—but the great room truly stands out. It has vaulted ceilings, an oversized chandelier and a wall of windows overlooking the rear garden. It’s imposing, but the open-hearth fireplace and seating area make it cozy enough for a relaxed evening:
Possible deal breaker
With six bedrooms and 15,000 square feet of living space, this behemoth is built for a crowd, so it may be too much space for smaller family units. And non-oenophiles may have a hard time figuring out what to do with the 15,000-bottle wine cellar:
By the numbers
• $10,650,000
• $49,299.33 in property taxes
• 15,000 square feet
• 7 bathrooms
• 7 parking spaces
• 6 bedrooms
• 2 powder rooms