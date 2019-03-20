Houses

House of the Week: $10.6 million for a Hoggs Hollow mansion with its own indoor basketball court

By |  

Address: 22 Hedgewood Road
Neighbourhood: Hoggs Hollow
Agent: Barry Cohen, Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage
Price: $10,650,000
Previously sold for: $3,800,000, in 2004, prior to a rebuild

The place

An ultra-luxe mansion designed for entertaining.

The history

The owners tore down a preexisting house and built this one from the ground up. It was designed by Peter Higgins Architect Inc.

Here’s the entry:

The family room:

The living room:

And the dining room:

The kitchen has heated marble flooring:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has a couple of Juliet balconies:

Here’s the master ensuite:

There’s a second family room on the third floor:

There are also two more bedrooms up here. Here’s one of them:

The basement has a bar:

And oh yeah there’s a basketball court. With a disco ball:

Big selling point

The basketball court is pretty cool—but the great room truly stands out. It has vaulted ceilings, an oversized chandelier and a wall of windows overlooking the rear garden. It’s imposing, but the open-hearth fireplace and seating area make it cozy enough for a relaxed evening:

Possible deal breaker

With six bedrooms and 15,000 square feet of living space, this behemoth is built for a crowd, so it may be too much space for smaller family units. And non-oenophiles may have a hard time figuring out what to do with the 15,000-bottle wine cellar:

By the numbers

• $10,650,000
• $49,299.33 in property taxes
• 15,000 square feet
• 7 bathrooms
• 7 parking spaces
• 6 bedrooms
• 2 powder rooms

