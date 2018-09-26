House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated 19th century home in Moss Park

Address: 188 Berkeley Street

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Trilogy Agents at Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $2,195,000

Previously sold for: $526,100, in 2014, before a renovation

The place

A fully renovated 19th century semi with a new three-storey addition.

The history

The home, built in 1868, had been abandoned when the current owner bought it in 2014. He renovated the interior and built a three-storey rear addition that blends with the original brick facade.

The living room is at the rear of the house:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen exhaust hood looks like an escapee from a Stanley Kubrick set:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:

Both bedrooms share this bathroom:

Big selling point

The third-floor master is the perfect luxury cocoon: it has views of mature trees in the backyard and a morning coffee station complete with a dishwasher, so the buyer doesn’t have to carry dirty mugs downstairs.

Here’s the bedroom:

And the ensuite:

Possible deal breaker

It’s a narrow home. (The lot is just 14 feet wide.) But the interior design makes strategic use of the space, and a rear wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ensures the place isn’t lacking in natural light:

By the numbers

• $2,195,000

• $6,247.85 in property taxes

• 2,089 square feet

• 788-square-foot lower level

• 3.5 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 outdoor parking space