House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated 19th century home in Moss Park
Address: 188 Berkeley Street
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Trilogy Agents at Sotheby’s International Realty
Price: $2,195,000
Previously sold for: $526,100, in 2014, before a renovation
The place
A fully renovated 19th century semi with a new three-storey addition.
The history
The home, built in 1868, had been abandoned when the current owner bought it in 2014. He renovated the interior and built a three-storey rear addition that blends with the original brick facade.
The living room is at the rear of the house:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen exhaust hood looks like an escapee from a Stanley Kubrick set:
There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:
And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:
Both bedrooms share this bathroom:
Big selling point
The third-floor master is the perfect luxury cocoon: it has views of mature trees in the backyard and a morning coffee station complete with a dishwasher, so the buyer doesn’t have to carry dirty mugs downstairs.
Here’s the bedroom:
And the ensuite:
Possible deal breaker
It’s a narrow home. (The lot is just 14 feet wide.) But the interior design makes strategic use of the space, and a rear wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ensures the place isn’t lacking in natural light:
By the numbers
• $2,195,000
• $6,247.85 in property taxes
• 2,089 square feet
• 788-square-foot lower level
• 3.5 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 outdoor parking space