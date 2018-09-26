Houses

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated 19th century home in Moss Park

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a renovated 19th century home in Moss Park

By | Photography By Julien Robillard |  

By | Photography By Julien Robillard |  

Address: 188 Berkeley Street
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agents: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast, Trilogy Agents at Sotheby’s International Realty
Price: $2,195,000
Previously sold for: $526,100, in 2014, before a renovation

The place

A fully renovated 19th century semi with a new three-storey addition.

The history

The home, built in 1868, had been abandoned when the current owner bought it in 2014. He renovated the interior and built a three-storey rear addition that blends with the original brick facade.

The living room is at the rear of the house:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen exhaust hood looks like an escapee from a Stanley Kubrick set:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the other second-floor bedroom:

Both bedrooms share this bathroom:

Big selling point

The third-floor master is the perfect luxury cocoon: it has views of mature trees in the backyard and a morning coffee station complete with a dishwasher, so the buyer doesn’t have to carry dirty mugs downstairs.

Here’s the bedroom:

And the ensuite:

Possible deal breaker

It’s a narrow home. (The lot is just 14 feet wide.) But the interior design makes strategic use of the space, and a rear wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ensures the place isn’t lacking in natural light:

By the numbers

• $2,195,000
• $6,247.85 in property taxes
• 2,089 square feet
• 788-square-foot lower level
• 3.5 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 outdoor parking space

Topics: Homes House of the Week housing Housing Market Moss Park

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $4.3 million for a modern mansion near the Danforth

Houses

House of the Week: $2.1 million for an updated home right next to High Park

Houses

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a completely updated home in Blake-Jones

Houses

House of the Week: $3.7 million for a heritage home in Leaside

Houses

House of the Week: $1.6 million for a stylish duplex in the Annex

Houses

House of the Week: $2.9 million for a completely rebuilt former row house near Trinity Bellwoods Park