House of the Week: $11.9 million to live in a home that belongs to a Maple Leaf

Address: 113 Mildenhall Road

Neighbourhood: Teddington Park

Agents: Sam Valentini and Paula Carrascalao, Re/Max Premier Inc. International Brokerage

Price: $11,888,000

Previously sold for: $11,632,000, in 2017

The place

An extravagant Bridle Path mansion with eight fireplaces, a ravine-facing lot and a backyard hockey rink.

The history

The current owner is Maple Leaf Patrick Marleau, who built the hockey rink (and put a Leafs logo on it) after buying the home in 2017. The sporting press is wondering whether the fact that the house is on the market means Marleau will soon be heading to another team.

Here’s the foyer:

The study has some built-in shelving:

The living room has one of the house’s many fireplaces:

This room is currently set up as a playroom for kids:

The dining room can seat quite a few. And is it just us, or is the colour scheme kinda Leafs-themed?

The family room has a bank of double-height windows:

And here’s the kitchen:

There’s a sunny breakfast area:

A curving staircase leads to the second floor, where there are five bedrooms:

Here’s one of those bedrooms:

And another:

And another:

And yet another:

Any of these bedrooms would easily qualify as the master bedroom in a house of normal size. At any rate, here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

It looks like they got some good use out of this basement hockey room:

And there’s also another bedroom down here, with a cool herringbone wall treatment:

Here’s an overview of the backyard:

The pool has sort of a natural look:

Here’s the rear view:

And here’s the famous backyard hockey rink, photographed in winter (obviously):

Big selling point

It’s safe to say this home is a good pick for hockey fans—but really, just about any luxury buyer could find something to like here: the ravine views, the pool, the fish pond. Plus, there’s an elevator for people with bad knees (or sports injuries).

Possible deal breaker

Not everyone needs a giant ice pad in their backyard, or a hockey practice room in their basement, so some renovations may be necessary before the buyer feels truly at home.

By the numbers

• $11,888,000

• $49,372 in property taxes

• 12,000 square feet

• 13 parking spaces

• 8 gas fireplaces

• 7 bathrooms

• 6 bedrooms

• 1 hockey rink

• 1 fish pond

• 1 elevator