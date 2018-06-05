Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month for a brand-new modern home in Etobicoke

Address: 98 Valecrest Drive

Neighbourhood: Humber Valley

Agent: Luana Colalillo, Engel & Völkers Toronto Uptown, Brokerage

Price: $7,500 per month

The place

A two-storey detached house on a secluded street by the Humber River valley.

The history

The owner of this home is an architect who finished building the place from scratch in December. The home was originally listed for sale, but now the owner is looking for a tenant.

The flooring in the foyer is porcelain tile:

There’s an office on the ground floor:

And here’s the living area. The flooring is white oak:

The dining area:

And the kitchen, with built-in Miele appliances:

There’s even a hidden wine fridge:

The family room has a 20-foot ceiling:

The master bedroom is on the main floor, making it accessible to anyone who can’t (or doesn’t want to) climb stairs:

There’s a walk-in closet:

And a large ensuite:

A floating staircase leads to the second floor:

There’s a lounge area at the top of the stairs:

And there are three second-floor bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

The fifth bedroom is in the basement:

Major perks

The tenants will get to be the first people to live in this house. Plus, the property is on a quiet cul-de-sac with multiple golf courses nearby.

Possible deal breaker

This isn’t a cheap place to rent, but split five ways (everyone gets their own bedroom!) it’s actually not that much more pricey on a per-person basis than a downtown apartment. And downtown apartments don’t have saltwater pools in their backyards.

By the numbers

• $7,500 per month

• 4,500 square feet

• 6 parking spots

• 5 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 walk-in closets

• 1 in-ground pool