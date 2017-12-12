Rental of the Week: $13,900 per month for a celebrity-approved townhouse in the Annex
Address: 78 Lowther Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Jimmy Molloy, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $13,900 per month
The place
A Victorian townhouse with three bedrooms and a private backyard. For short-term leases, it’s available fully furnished.
The history
A retired lawyer has owned three homes on this property for over 20 years. This particular one, located on the north side of the plot, has been fully renovated. It has new limestone floors, a new kitchen, and an updated master ensuite.
The house has a central curved staircase:
Here’s the family room:
The dining room:
You know a house is fancy when the living room is big enough for a grand piano:
The kitchen looks… aerodynamic:
There are three bedrooms upstairs. One of them is being used as an office:
Here’s the master bedroom, with its ensuite bathroom:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
And here’s the courtyard:
Major perks
The quiet street and walled courtyard offer privacy, making this place suitable for a high-profile tenant. The listing agent says Ryan Reynolds once lived here for a little while.
Possible deal breaker
This house has plenty of living space, but there’s no garage, which could be inconvenient in the winter months.
By the numbers
• $13,900 per month
• 2,400 square feet
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 1 parking space