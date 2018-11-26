Sale of the Week: The $2.4M Bedford Park home that proves the third time is (sort of) the charm

Listed At $2,629,000 Sold For $2,420,000

Address: 166 Roe Avenue

Neighbourhood: Bedford Park

Agent: Mitra Nobakht-Eivaly and Vlad Petoukhov, Keller Williams Referred Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,900,00 in 2017, prior to a renovation

The property

A recently renovated luxury home steps from Avenue Road near the 401.

The history

The sellers are a couple (a real estate agent and an interior designer) with two kids almost old enough to leave the nest. They bought the home in 2017 through a private sale and gave it an extensive upscale renovation.

There’s a sitting room at the front of the house with built-in shelving and a custom marble fireplace:

There’s also a dining area:

Here’s the kitchen (which has another custom fireplace):

The master bedroom is spacious:

And so is the master bathroom:

Here’s another bedroom:

And another:

Here’s the office:

The basement has a separate entrance and an extra bedroom:

There’s also some outdoor space:

The fate

The buyers own another home in Toronto, which they plan on leaving to their adult daughter when they move into this one. They were attracted to the location and luxury design, which was geared towards families that love to cook and entertain.

The sale

The home was originally listed in September for $2,437,500, based off the sale price of a nearby property. It only brought in two offers, so the home was listed again in October at a discounted rate of $1,799,000 to generate more interest. After more open houses and showings, the sellers listed for a third time at $2,629,000. After receiving four written offers, they accepted one for just below their original price.

By the numbers

• $2,420,000

• $9,685 in taxes (approximately)

• 2,000 square feet

• 43 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 garage