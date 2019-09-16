Sale of the Week: The $4.9M Summerhill Victorian that sold for asking after one day on MLS

Listed At $4,895,000 Sold For $4,895,000

Address: 52 Roxborough Street West

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agent: Eileen Lasswell and Nadia, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,900,000, in 2009, prior to renovations

The property

A four-bedroom Victorian near Ramsden Park.

The history

The sellers, who work in finance and mining, bought the home in 2009 for just under $2 million. They completed extensive renovations about eight years ago but preserved some of the Victorian charm, including original crown moulding and stained glass windows. Their second child ended up being their second and third child (yes, twins), so they’ve decided to upsize.

The front entrance is lovely:



And so is that stained glass. It’s original:



The living room is off the foyer:



And here’s the dining room:



The kitchen comes with some seriously high-end appliances and heated floors:



And it has basically another dining room:



The family room is on the second floor:



And so is the master bedroom:



It has its own private deck:



And a huge ensuite bathroom:



The master bathroom even has a little waiting room area next to the built-in closets:



There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:



And here’s the other:



There’s also a little office nook up here:



And another three-piece washroom:



The basement is finished, too:



The fourth bedroom is down here:



And here’s the backyard:



The bi-fold glass door also features a power “bug screen”:

The fate

The buyers are from the west end and want to be closer to their downtown workplaces.

The sale

The home was first listed exclusively and the sellers held more than a dozen showings before it hit Toronto’s Multiple Listing Service, the online database for property information in the GTA. It garnered two competitive offers on the first day on MLS and sold right away for asking.

By the numbers

• $4,895,000

• $16,019 in taxes (approximately)

• 4,285 square feet (including basement)

• 1 day on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces