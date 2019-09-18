Houses

House of the Week: $3.2M for a fully reno’d 1960’s build in the Beaches

House of the Week: $3.2M for a fully reno’d 1960’s build in the Beaches

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 209 Kenilworth Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Julia Warren, Sotheby’s International Realty Inc.
Price:$3,270,000
Previously sold for: $800,000 in 2014

The place

A chic, sunny beach house with contemporary finishes and a backyard oasis.

The history

The home was built in 1960, and used to be two separate units. It underwent a major renovation in 2017, which was completed in June of this year.

Fans of herringbone, take note:


 

The room at the front of the house is currently set up as a home office. Those doors slide closed for (sort-of) privacy:


 

The office is next to the dining room…


 

… which shares space with the kitchen:


 

It’s outfitted with built-in Miele appliances:


 

There’s a cute little deck off the kitchen:


 

The family room has a gas fireplace and a whole lotta walnut:


 

Here’s one of the rooms on the second floor:


 

And another:


 

And another. This one has plenty of storage:


 

This is the biggest of the second-floor’s two washrooms:


 

Groovy laundry room, man:


 

The master bedroom is on the top floor:


 

It has its own coffee bar:


 

The master en suite is really something else:


 

Here it is again:


 

Unsurprisingly, the basement is finished:


 

As is the backyard:

Big selling point

For buyers who love entertaining, the carefully landscaped backyard has a limestone patio that can accommodate big dinner parties, and IPE fencing for privacy.

Possible deal-breaker

The eco-driveway looks cool, but may not be for those who aren’t up for taking on extra lawn upkeep.

By the numbers

• $3,270,000
• 4,055 square feet (3200 above grade, 855 in the basement)
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 parking spaces
• 1 gas fireplace

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market Real Estate the beaches

 

More Houses of the Week

Houses

House of the Week: $2.5 million for a mazelike mini-mansion in North York

Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.6 million for an eclectic beach house with four units

Houses

House of the Week: $1.8 million for a home perched on the edge of the Scarborough Bluffs

Houses

House of the Week: $3.5 million for a fabulously renovated Dufferin Grove home

Houses

House of the Week: $4.9 million for a very 1970s mansion in Don Mills

Houses

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a Parkdale Victorian with a view of the lake