House of the Week: $3.2M for a fully reno’d 1960’s build in the Beaches
Address: 209 Kenilworth Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Julia Warren, Sotheby’s International Realty Inc.
Price:$3,270,000
Previously sold for: $800,000 in 2014
The place
A chic, sunny beach house with contemporary finishes and a backyard oasis.
The history
The home was built in 1960, and used to be two separate units. It underwent a major renovation in 2017, which was completed in June of this year.
Fans of herringbone, take note:
The room at the front of the house is currently set up as a home office. Those doors slide closed for (sort-of) privacy:
The office is next to the dining room…
… which shares space with the kitchen:
It’s outfitted with built-in Miele appliances:
There’s a cute little deck off the kitchen:
The family room has a gas fireplace and a whole lotta walnut:
Here’s one of the rooms on the second floor:
And another:
And another. This one has plenty of storage:
This is the biggest of the second-floor’s two washrooms:
Groovy laundry room, man:
The master bedroom is on the top floor:
It has its own coffee bar:
The master en suite is really something else:
Here it is again:
Unsurprisingly, the basement is finished:
As is the backyard:
Big selling point
For buyers who love entertaining, the carefully landscaped backyard has a limestone patio that can accommodate big dinner parties, and IPE fencing for privacy.
Possible deal-breaker
The eco-driveway looks cool, but may not be for those who aren’t up for taking on extra lawn upkeep.
By the numbers
• $3,270,000
• 4,055 square feet (3200 above grade, 855 in the basement)
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 4 parking spaces
• 1 gas fireplace