House of the Week: $3.2M for a fully reno’d 1960’s build in the Beaches

Address: 209 Kenilworth Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agents: Julia Warren, Sotheby’s International Realty Inc.

Price:$3,270,000

Previously sold for: $800,000 in 2014

The place

A chic, sunny beach house with contemporary finishes and a backyard oasis.

The history

The home was built in 1960, and used to be two separate units. It underwent a major renovation in 2017, which was completed in June of this year.

Fans of herringbone, take note:





The room at the front of the house is currently set up as a home office. Those doors slide closed for (sort-of) privacy:





The office is next to the dining room…





… which shares space with the kitchen:





It’s outfitted with built-in Miele appliances:





There’s a cute little deck off the kitchen:





The family room has a gas fireplace and a whole lotta walnut:





Here’s one of the rooms on the second floor:





And another:





And another. This one has plenty of storage:





This is the biggest of the second-floor’s two washrooms:





Groovy laundry room, man:





The master bedroom is on the top floor:





It has its own coffee bar:





The master en suite is really something else:





Here it is again:





Unsurprisingly, the basement is finished:





As is the backyard:

Big selling point

For buyers who love entertaining, the carefully landscaped backyard has a limestone patio that can accommodate big dinner parties, and IPE fencing for privacy.

Possible deal-breaker

The eco-driveway looks cool, but may not be for those who aren’t up for taking on extra lawn upkeep.

By the numbers

• $3,270,000

• 4,055 square feet (3200 above grade, 855 in the basement)

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 1 gas fireplace