Airbnb of the Week: From $249 per night for a six-bedroom Bellwoods Edwardian

Address: 334 Shaw Street

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Price: $249 per night

The place

A spacious, well-decorated mansion on a corner lot with some very quirky bedrooms.

The history

The home was built at the beginning of the 20th century. The current owner, a tech entrepreneur, bought it in 2015 from a 90-year-old woman who’d lived there her entire life. A year ago, he enlisted interior designer Kat Rose to spearhead renovations, and invited some of his artist friends to paint murals in most of the bedrooms. When the place is rented, the host typically stays with his girlfriend down the street.

The main living room is one of the more formal areas of the home:

The kitchen has a retro vibe:

Here’s the other side:

One of the simpler bedrooms is on the main floor:

This bedroom has a door that leads to a deck:

It’s called the “metropolis room”:

Here’s a glow-in-the-dark jungle room. The mural was painted by Stephanie Payne:

This bedroom has wooden accents, faux-grass carpet and a comfy-looking purple couch:

This bedroom is a little more elegant:

Kids will love this bunk-bed-equipped underwater room:

Bathrooms, like the rest of the house, are roomy:

The porch has a quaint swinging bench:

Major perks

Value. Guests can cram up to 14 people in here for practically pennies.

Possible deal breaker

Not all guests will be stoked to snooze amid glowing tropical trees.

By the numbers

• 3,200 square feet

• $249 per night

• 14 guests

• 6 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 decks