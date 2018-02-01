Airbnb of the Week: $349 per night for a house owned by Kenny Hotz of Kenny vs. Spenny

Address: 45 Ossington Avenue

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Price: $349 per night

The place

An updated unit in an early-20th-century building in the heart of one of the city’s best dining neighbourhoods—top-ranked restaurants like Bacchanal and La Banane are just a quick jaunt away.

The history

The building, a 1903 brownstone, was originally the office of a printing and stationery company. The unit is owned by Kenny Hotz—former South Park writer, creator of Kenny vs. Spenny and (who knew?) the godson of Joni Mitchell—and was designed by Jessica Richardson of GYST Interiors, with much of the Toronto artwork sourced from Smash Salvage.

Here’s the kitchen, complete with a statue of the Virgin Mary:

The dining table, perfect for entertaining:

There’s also a sizeable den:

Here’s the master bedroom, which has its own private balcony:

As well an ensuite washroom:

Here’s the other bedroom:

This storey also has a few beds:

The couch under the staircase folds out, and another small bed can be added:

The “bedroom” at the far end of the same floor can be curtained off:

The unit has its own washer and dryer:

Major perks

The location—shopping and dining options abound within a few minutes’ walk. The massive rooftop patio (complete with barbecue) is the real draw, though, especially as warmer weather comes around.

Possible deal breaker

Queen and Ossington isn’t exactly a sleepy, quiet intersection full of teetotalers. If nighttime revelry will bother a sensitive sleeper, they might be better off renting in a more subdued part of town.

By the numbers

• $349 per night

• 9 guests

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms