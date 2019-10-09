House of the Week: $3 million for a Roncesvalles home with Scandinavian flair and a dreamy backyard pool
Address: 50 Hewitt Ave.
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agents: Jonathan Ferrier, Chestnut Park Real Estate
Price:$2,999,990
Previously sold for: $770,000 in 2007
The place
An airy, streamlined new build with lots of light and a killer pool.
The history
The current owners tore down a decrepit duplex and built this house from the ground up.
On the main floor, the eat-in kitchen features French walnut cabinetry. There’s also a dining area and two living rooms:
Here’s one of the main-floor family rooms, which features a wood-burning fireplace:
The other main-floor family room:
A floating French walnut staircase ascends to the second level:
Upstairs, the master bedroom has five closets, along with an ensuite bathroom:
Here’s a look at the bathroom and vanity:
There’s a total of four bedrooms on the upper floor. This one has a built-in bed:
Another upstairs bedroom:
On the lower level, at the foot of the staircase, there’s yet another built-in bed. The house has radiant in-floor heating throughout.
The basement’s spacious recreation room with a nine-foot ceiling:
Beside the recreation space, a wine cellar with an adjoining cold room:
A bedroom on the lower level:
A look at the backyard pool, where there’s plenty of room for waterside lounging:
The pool area has an outdoor shower, change room, and treehouse:
Plus a decent spot to eat and relax:
A view from the street reveals a wood and brick facade, along with plenty of big windows, which are partly shrouded by trees:
Big selling point
The place is flooded with natural light thanks to thirteen skylights and two multi-panelled light wells—one over the dining area, and one above the floating staircase. That could really offset the winter blues—especially with the heated floors and warm walnut woodwork.
Possible deal-breaker
The property doesn’t come with a parking space, so car owners will have to make do with the street.
By the numbers
$2,999,990
$13,409.51 in property taxes
3,050 square feet (plus 1600 in the basement)
5 bedrooms
5 bathrooms
1 wood-burning fireplace
1 pool
1 wine cellar