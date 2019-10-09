House of the Week: $3 million for a Roncesvalles home with Scandinavian flair and a dreamy backyard pool

Address: 50 Hewitt Ave.

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agents: Jonathan Ferrier, Chestnut Park Real Estate

Price:$2,999,990

Previously sold for: $770,000 in 2007

The place

An airy, streamlined new build with lots of light and a killer pool.

The history

The current owners tore down a decrepit duplex and built this house from the ground up.

On the main floor, the eat-in kitchen features French walnut cabinetry. There’s also a dining area and two living rooms:

Here’s one of the main-floor family rooms, which features a wood-burning fireplace:

The other main-floor family room:

A floating French walnut staircase ascends to the second level:

Upstairs, the master bedroom has five closets, along with an ensuite bathroom:

Here’s a look at the bathroom and vanity:

There’s a total of four bedrooms on the upper floor. This one has a built-in bed:

Another upstairs bedroom:

On the lower level, at the foot of the staircase, there’s yet another built-in bed. The house has radiant in-floor heating throughout.

The basement’s spacious recreation room with a nine-foot ceiling:

Beside the recreation space, a wine cellar with an adjoining cold room:

A bedroom on the lower level:

A look at the backyard pool, where there’s plenty of room for waterside lounging:

The pool area has an outdoor shower, change room, and treehouse:

Plus a decent spot to eat and relax:

A view from the street reveals a wood and brick facade, along with plenty of big windows, which are partly shrouded by trees:

Big selling point

The place is flooded with natural light thanks to thirteen skylights and two multi-panelled light wells—one over the dining area, and one above the floating staircase. That could really offset the winter blues—especially with the heated floors and warm walnut woodwork.

Possible deal-breaker

The property doesn’t come with a parking space, so car owners will have to make do with the street.

By the numbers

