Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a Renaissance-inspired Caledon escape with curves all over

Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a Renaissance-inspired Caledon escape with curves all over

The quirky 3,500-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, a sunroom, multiple balconies and a giant backyard with a pool and a firepit

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Caledon Hills.

Location: Caledon
Agents: Nat Grillo, Properly
Price: $2,499,900
Size: 3,500 square feet
Bedrooms: 3+2
Bathrooms: 3

The place

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Caledon with a quirky design. It sits on a seven-acre lot that backs onto the Albion Hills Conservation Area, with direct access to the region’s mountain biking and cross-country ski trails. Several exclusive golf clubs are also a short drive away.

The history

The original owners built this home from scratch in 1971. Fascinated by the idea of the circle in Renaissance art, they loaded their house with rounded walls and edges. The current owners acquired the place in 2018 and conducted a full renovation to add contemporary appliances and design throughout. They also built a pool out back. The owners are now downsizing and putting the property up for sale.

The tour

Here’s the red-brick façade. The house is built into an incline, which conceals the second storey.

This cottage sits on a seven-acre lot backs onto the Albion Hills Conservation Area, with direct access to its mountain biking and cross country ski trails.

The foyer is a rotunda, featuring French doors and a circular skylight.

Several exclusive golf clubs are a short drive away from this Caledon home.

In the living room are floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.

In 1971, inspired by the ideal of the circle in Renaissance art, the original owners built this custom home with an emphasis on rounded edges and shapes for the structure and interior layout.

On the opposite end of the home is the family area, equipped with heated floors and sliding doors that lead to the front-yard balcony.

After the current owners acquired the place in 2018, they did a full renovation and added modern amenities in the kitchen and elsewhere.

The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and a two-seater breakfast bar beside the curvy island, which has its own gas cooktop.

The owners are now downsizing and putting the Caledon property up for sale.

This is the dining area, with custom cabinets and designer light fixtures.

Beyond the dining area is a deck overlooking the bakcyard

The main bedroom, in view of the dense forest, is also on the ground floor.

The main bedroom has a great view.

Here’s the main ensuite. It has more circular accents and a glass shower with a rainfall head.

The main suite also has this ensuite bathroom

The second bedroom has access to the deck.

Many of the rooms walk out to balconies and decks

Down the hall is the second bathroom, with a soaker tub, a large basin sink and a glass shower.

The second bathroom may be more impressive than the first

This office is located next to the main bedroom.

The cottage even has a corner office

Moving downstairs reveals the rec room, which leads to the sunroom and the backyard.

The rec rooms leads to the sunroom and backyard

And here’s the sunroom. It overlooks a stone patio on the side of the home.

The sunroom brings a more contemporary look to the property

There are two bedrooms on the lower level. This is the first…

…and this is the second.

There are two bedrooms on the lower level

The lower-level bathroom is ideal for hosting guests.

There's this basement bathroom as well

Outside, the deck curves around the back wall of the main floor.

Another balcony, this one with artificial turf

This 65-foot pool was added in 2018. The rolling hills behind it have been around much longer than that.

The Caledon house sits on seven acres of verdant land

Now for the home’s most charming feature: a string-lit pine-tree pathway descending to the firepit.

Trees line the path to the fire pit

It’s the perfect place to host friends and take in nature.

The fire pit is ideal fro hosting friends on summer nights

