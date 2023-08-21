Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a Renaissance-inspired Caledon escape with curves all over

Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a Renaissance-inspired Caledon escape with curves all over

The quirky 3,500-square-foot property also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, a sunroom, multiple balconies and a giant backyard with a pool and a firepit

Location: Caledon

Agents: Nat Grillo, Properly

Price: $2,499,900

Size: 3,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 3+2

Bathrooms: 3

The place

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Caledon with a quirky design. It sits on a seven-acre lot that backs onto the Albion Hills Conservation Area, with direct access to the region’s mountain biking and cross-country ski trails. Several exclusive golf clubs are also a short drive away.

The history

The original owners built this home from scratch in 1971. Fascinated by the idea of the circle in Renaissance art, they loaded their house with rounded walls and edges. The current owners acquired the place in 2018 and conducted a full renovation to add contemporary appliances and design throughout. They also built a pool out back. The owners are now downsizing and putting the property up for sale.

Related: $2.6 million for a Georgian Bay Township log house with a tiki bar and its own waterfall

The tour

Here’s the red-brick façade. The house is built into an incline, which conceals the second storey.

The foyer is a rotunda, featuring French doors and a circular skylight.

In the living room are floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.

On the opposite end of the home is the family area, equipped with heated floors and sliding doors that lead to the front-yard balcony.

The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and a two-seater breakfast bar beside the curvy island, which has its own gas cooktop.

This is the dining area, with custom cabinets and designer light fixtures.

The main bedroom, in view of the dense forest, is also on the ground floor.

Here’s the main ensuite. It has more circular accents and a glass shower with a rainfall head.

The second bedroom has access to the deck.

Down the hall is the second bathroom, with a soaker tub, a large basin sink and a glass shower.

This office is located next to the main bedroom.

Moving downstairs reveals the rec room, which leads to the sunroom and the backyard.

And here’s the sunroom. It overlooks a stone patio on the side of the home.

There are two bedrooms on the lower level. This is the first…

…and this is the second.

The lower-level bathroom is ideal for hosting guests.

Outside, the deck curves around the back wall of the main floor.

This 65-foot pool was added in 2018. The rolling hills behind it have been around much longer than that.

Now for the home’s most charming feature: a string-lit pine-tree pathway descending to the firepit.

It’s the perfect place to host friends and take in nature.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].