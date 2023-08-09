Cottage of the Week: $2.6 million for a Georgian Bay Township log house with a tiki bar and its own waterfall

Location: Township of Georgian Bay, Muskoka

Agents: Bryan Coxworth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Price: $2,599,000

Size: 2,642 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

The place A three-bedroom, three-bathroom winterized log house right on Go Home Lake. The house is accessible only by boat—there's a marina nearby—and is surrounded by 1.5 acres of dense greenery. The history The owners began construction of this place in 2017, importing many materials from the States and dropping roughly $1.7 million in the process. Since 2021, they've used the home as their primary residence. Now, the owners are moving to Western Canada to be closer to their kids, so they've put the cottage on the market for the first time. The tour Residents get to enjoy 170 metres of private shoreline.

The façade is primarily made of white pine from Wisconsin.

Here’s the foyer. Its fireplace and wood box are granite.

A wider view of the space reveals the dining area. The flooring here is Polish oak—known for its durability.

In the kitchen, there’s a movable island, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.

The kitchen’s unique cooktop combines Pennsylvania stack stone and custom-cut granite.

Also on the first floor is the primary bedroom, which walks out to the front deck.

The suite’s most striking feature is this bas-relief bear, carved into the solid pine door by a local artist.

The ensuite bathroom is equipped with heated floors, a stack-stone jet tub and a granite shower with more Canadiana.

This mudroom has a powder room disguised as an outhouse.

The floor-to-ceiling gable windows are best admired from the second-floor landing.

The family area has vaulted ceilings.

Here’s one of the two upstairs bedrooms.

The shared bathroom comes with a sliding-door glass shower and a view of the forest.

The second upstairs bedroom features bunk beds.

The primary bedroom opens onto this deck, which overlooks the lake.

The majority of the exterior base is Pennsylvania stack stone.