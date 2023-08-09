Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $2.6 million for a Georgian Bay Township log house with a tiki bar and its own waterfall

Cottage of the Week: $2.6 million for a Georgian Bay Township log house with a tiki bar and its own waterfall

The 2,600-square-foot getaway also comes with an enormous gable window, a portable sauna and an unbeatable view of Go Home Lake

By | Photography By Bryan Coxworth and Vikki Aitchison |  

By | Photography By Bryan Coxworth and Vikki Aitchison |  

The home's facade and stone patio

Location: Township of Georgian Bay, Muskoka
Agents: Bryan Coxworth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Price: $2,599,000
Size: 2,642 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3

The place

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom winterized log house right on Go Home Lake. The house is accessible only by boat—there’s a marina nearby—and is surrounded by 1.5 acres of dense greenery.

The history

The owners began construction of this place in 2017, importing many materials from the States and dropping roughly $1.7 million in the process. Since 2021, they’ve used the home as their primary residence. Now, the owners are moving to Western Canada to be closer to their kids, so they’ve put the cottage on the market for the first time.

Related: $2.6 million for a Hastings County chalet with a fishbowl sauna overlooking a forest

The tour

Residents get to enjoy 170 metres of private shoreline.

The home benefits from incredible privacy on Go Home Lake

The façade is primarily made of white pine from Wisconsin.

These white pine logs are from Wisconsin

Here’s the foyer. Its fireplace and wood box are granite.

The muskoka cottage's foyer

A wider view of the space reveals the dining area. The flooring here is Polish oak—known for its durability.

The home's dining area is lined with Polish oak

In the kitchen, there’s a movable island, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.

The cottage's kitchen is huge

The kitchen’s unique cooktop combines Pennsylvania stack stone and custom-cut granite.

The Georgian Bay house's unique cooktop, surrounded by granite.

Also on the first floor is the primary bedroom, which walks out to the front deck.

The main suite walks out to the deck

The suite’s most striking feature is this bas-relief bear, carved into the solid pine door by a local artist.

Bear art has been carved into the main suite's doors

The ensuite bathroom is equipped with heated floors, a stack-stone jet tub and a granite shower with more Canadiana.

The main ensuite bathrooms is defined by stone finishes

This mudroom has a powder room disguised as an outhouse.

The mudrooms comes with its own outhouse

The floor-to-ceiling gable windows are best admired from the second-floor landing.

Here are some stunning floor-to-veiling gable windows

The family area has vaulted ceilings.

This family room is on the upper level

Here’s one of the two upstairs bedrooms.

Even the beds in this house are made of pine logs

The shared bathroom comes with a sliding-door glass shower and a view of the forest.

The bathroom comes with four pieces

The second upstairs bedroom features bunk beds.

Another bedroom on the second floor

The primary bedroom opens onto this deck, which overlooks the lake.

The Muskoka home has a sprawling deck

The majority of the exterior base is Pennsylvania stack stone.

Pennsylvania stack serves as the home's foundation

Here’s a look at the back of the place.

The view of Go Home Lake may be this house's best feature

The property also comes with this portable sauna.

This sauna is portable

And the dock has a tiki bar and a gas grill.

The tiki bar is a special touch

There’s plenty of space to park boats of various sizes.

A Georgian Bay home would not be complete without a deck

The cottage’s biggest surprise? This waterfall, embedded into ancient rock, is actually artificial.

This Muskoka cottage comes with an artificial waterfall

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

Topics: Cottage of the Week Georgian Bay Go Home Lake Muskoka Real Estate Toronto

 

Big Stories

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok&#8217;s reigning influencer
Deep Dives

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok’s reigning influencer

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto&#8217;s public transit disaster
Deep Dives

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto’s public transit disaster

&#8220;At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming&#8221;
Deep Dives

“At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming”

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt
Deep Dives

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate
Deep Dives

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos