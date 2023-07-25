Cottage of the Week: $2.6 million for a Hastings County chalet with a fishbowl sauna overlooking a forest

The 5,000-square-foot retreat also comes with 12-foot window walls, sparkling Douglas fir ceilings and a killer view of North Lake

Location: Wollaston, Hastings County

Agent: Erica Reddy-Choquette, The Erica Reddy Team

Price: $2,590,000

Size: 5,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 2+2

Bathrooms: 2

The place A four-bedroom, two-bathroom, winterized wood-and-stone cottage sitting on 82 acres of land in Wollaston. Toronto jeweller Dean Davidson purchased this place last year with the goal of transforming it into a turnkey Airbnb for winter-sport enthusiasts and guests of the nearby Kawartha Nordic Ski Club. In particular, he fell in love with the tranquil environs: the home sits in a forest populated by ancient maple trees, and motorized boats are prohibited on the adjacent North Lake. Related: $4.3 million for a Muskoka estate with enough hardwood to make Hogwarts jealous The tour The black-stained façade frames the dramatic 60-foot viewing deck.

Inside, the open-concept grand room features a 12-foot window wall and a massive ridge beam.

Sharing the space is the living room. Its many windows surround a granite fireplace that contrasts with the Douglas fir ceiling.

The kitchen is also in the open area. It comes with soapstone counters and a full suite of stainless steel appliances from Samsung and KitchenAid.

Here’s a reverse view of the kitchen. That back wall is equipped with custom open shelving, a coffee station and a black marble backsplash.

The games room attaches to the kitchen and has a bespoke light fixture and French doors leading to the viewing deck.

Here’s that deck, which faces the water. More on that later.

Walking down the hall reveals the main bedroom, with hardwood flooring, Douglas fir trim and a double-door closet.

The main bathroom, meanwhile, has a glass shower covered in zellige tiles.

This ceramic-tiled mudroom is downstairs—designed to accommodate and store bulky winter-sport equipment.

The nearby lounge is ideal for taking in nature: those west-facing windows were actually angled to catch the golden-hour sunset.

Because the cottage is perched on a cliff, even the downstairs bedrooms take in plenty of light. Here’s the larger of the two.

The den has its own entrance. Right now it’s a gym, but it could easily be converted into a rec room or another bedroom.

And what could be better than stepping outside and into this private sauna overlooking the forest?

In the backyard, a gravel path connects the two-door garage to a firepit.

Finally, the waterfront, anchored by a dock that stretches gracefully into North Lake, with no boat traffic in sight.

