Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $2.6 million for a Hastings County chalet with a fishbowl sauna overlooking a forest

Cottage of the Week: $2.6 million for a Hastings County chalet with a fishbowl sauna overlooking a forest

The 5,000-square-foot retreat also comes with 12-foot window walls, sparkling Douglas fir ceilings and a killer view of North Lake

By |  

By |  

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: living room

Location: Wollaston, Hastings County
Agent: Erica Reddy-Choquette, The Erica Reddy Team
Price: $2,590,000
Size: 5,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 2+2
Bathrooms: 2

The place

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom, winterized wood-and-stone cottage sitting on 82 acres of land in Wollaston.

Toronto jeweller Dean Davidson purchased this place last year with the goal of transforming it into a turnkey Airbnb for winter-sport enthusiasts and guests of the nearby Kawartha Nordic Ski Club. In particular, he fell in love with the tranquil environs: the home sits in a forest populated by ancient maple trees, and motorized boats are prohibited on the adjacent North Lake.

Related: $4.3 million for a Muskoka estate with enough hardwood to make Hogwarts jealous

The tour

The black-stained façade frames the dramatic 60-foot viewing deck.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: facade

Inside, the open-concept grand room features a 12-foot window wall and a massive ridge beam.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: grand room

Sharing the space is the living room. Its many windows surround a granite fireplace that contrasts with the Douglas fir ceiling.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: fireplace

The kitchen is also in the open area. It comes with soapstone counters and a full suite of stainless steel appliances from Samsung and KitchenAid.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: kitchen

Here’s a reverse view of the kitchen. That back wall is equipped with custom open shelving, a coffee station and a black marble backsplash.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: appliances

The games room attaches to the kitchen and has a bespoke light fixture and French doors leading to the viewing deck.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: games room

Here’s that deck, which faces the water. More on that later.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: deck

Walking down the hall reveals the main bedroom, with hardwood flooring, Douglas fir trim and a double-door closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: main bedroom

The main bathroom, meanwhile, has a glass shower covered in zellige tiles.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: bathroom

This ceramic-tiled mudroom is downstairs—designed to accommodate and store bulky winter-sport equipment.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: mudroom

The nearby lounge is ideal for taking in nature: those west-facing windows were actually angled to catch the golden-hour sunset.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: reading nook

Because the cottage is perched on a cliff, even the downstairs bedrooms take in plenty of light. Here’s the larger of the two.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: downstairs bedroom

The den has its own entrance. Right now it’s a gym, but it could easily be converted into a rec room or another bedroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: gym

And what could be better than stepping outside and into this private sauna overlooking the forest?

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: sauna

In the backyard, a gravel path connects the two-door garage to a firepit.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: firepit

Finally, the waterfront, anchored by a dock that stretches gracefully into North Lake, with no boat traffic in sight.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Hastings County: view of the lake

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

Topics: Cottage of the Week Hastings County Real Estate Toronto Wollaston

 

Big Stories

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok&#8217;s reigning influencer
Deep Dives

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok’s reigning influencer

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto&#8217;s public transit disaster
Deep Dives

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto’s public transit disaster

&#8220;At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming&#8221;
Deep Dives

“At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming”

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt
Deep Dives

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate
Deep Dives

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos