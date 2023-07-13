Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $4.3 million for a Muskoka estate with enough hardwood to make Hogwarts jealous

The 6,800-square-foot escape also has stained glass windows, a sunroom, a wine cellar, and a jumbo backyard with a pool and a hot tub

By | Photography By Muskoka Virtual Tours |  

Location: Raymond, Muskoka
Agent: John Aben, Aben Team, Harvey Kalles Real Estate
Price: $4,250,000
Size: 6,819 square feet
Bedrooms:
Bathrooms: 6

The place

A three-bedroom, six-bathroom manor in the tiny Muskoka hamlet of Raymond. The Skeleton Lake Marina is a short drive to the north while the towns of Bracebridge and Port Carling are less than thirty minutes away by car.

The history

The original builder designed the main house to emulate English Tudor manors from the 16th century. In 2021, the current owners purchased it with plans to retire here. They spent the past two years extensively restoring the home, fixing the roof, and updating the kitchen and bathrooms. After getting an unexpected new job opportunity, they’ve postponed retirement and placed the property on the market.

The tour

The two-storey main house sits on 99 acres of densely forested land.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: exterior

The runway-like drive leads to a three-car garage, a patio and the front door.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: facade

Here’s the foyer, which introduces the walnut wall panelling and white oak floors found throughout the home.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: foyer

Adjacent to the foyer is the parlour. It comes equipped with 17th-century French mirrors and a double-sided wood-burning fireplace.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: parlour

The opposite side of the fireplace warms the family room.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: family room

Walking down the hall reveals this raised office and library, centred around an eight-by-five-foot stained glass window depicting Charlemagne, the 9th-century Holy Roman Emperor.

This dining room has a coffered ceiling as well as antique everything.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: dining room

The owners rebuilt the kitchen over the past two years, adding a new island and modern appliances.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: kitchen

The kitchen includes this breakfast nook overlooking the backyard.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: breakfast nook

Now the main bedroom: vaulted ceilings, another wood-burning fireplace, a raised sleeping area and enough space to host a party. Its walnut doors were brought in by the original owner decades ago from Eaton’s in Toronto.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: main bedroom

This 200-square-foot sunroom is accessible from the main bedroom.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: sunroom

Here’s the five-piece main ensuite bathroom, with leaded glass windows, marble flooring and a soaker tub.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: ensuite

This 240-square-foot second bedroom has its own walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: second bedroom

Here’s that second ensuite.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: third ensuite

And the third bedroom comes with the same amenities.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: third bedroom

Upstairs, the owners use this 700-square-foot space as a rec room.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: rec room

This dramatic spare space is set up as a guest bedroom.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: guest bedroom

This underground wine cellar is as ornate as the rest of the house.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: wine cellar

Back on the ground level: a screened patio in view of the pool and nature.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: patio

The 42-foot saltwater swimming pool is heated, of course.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: pool

The owners installed this hot tub recently.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: hot tub

Out back, the property also comes with a quaint garden shed.

Toronto, Muskoka, Cottage of the Week, Raymond: shed

