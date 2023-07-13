Cottage of the Week: $4.3 million for a Muskoka estate with enough hardwood to make Hogwarts jealous

The tour

The two-storey main house sits on 99 acres of densely forested land.

The runway-like drive leads to a three-car garage, a patio and the front door.

Here’s the foyer, which introduces the walnut wall panelling and white oak floors found throughout the home.

Adjacent to the foyer is the parlour. It comes equipped with 17th-century French mirrors and a double-sided wood-burning fireplace.

The opposite side of the fireplace warms the family room.

Walking down the hall reveals this raised office and library, centred around an eight-by-five-foot stained glass window depicting Charlemagne, the 9th-century Holy Roman Emperor.

This dining room has a coffered ceiling as well as antique everything.

The owners rebuilt the kitchen over the past two years, adding a new island and modern appliances.

The kitchen includes this breakfast nook overlooking the backyard.

Now the main bedroom: vaulted ceilings, another wood-burning fireplace, a raised sleeping area and enough space to host a party. Its walnut doors were brought in by the original owner decades ago from Eaton’s in Toronto.

This 200-square-foot sunroom is accessible from the main bedroom.

Here’s the five-piece main ensuite bathroom, with leaded glass windows, marble flooring and a soaker tub.

This 240-square-foot second bedroom has its own walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

Here’s that second ensuite.

And the third bedroom comes with the same amenities.

Upstairs, the owners use this 700-square-foot space as a rec room.

This dramatic spare space is set up as a guest bedroom.

This underground wine cellar is as ornate as the rest of the house.

Back on the ground level: a screened patio in view of the pool and nature.

The 42-foot saltwater swimming pool is heated, of course.

The owners installed this hot tub recently.

Out back, the property also comes with a quaint garden shed.

