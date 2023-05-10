Cottage of the Week: $1.6 million for a 1.3-acre Bruce Peninsula retreat with a colourful craft room
The 3,500-square-foot home also comes with a detached workshop, a cathedral-like lounge and a six-person hot tub overlooking a vast forest
Neighbourhood: South Bruce Peninsula
Agent: Sam Harper, PSR Brokerage
Price: $1,625,000
Size: 3,500 square feet plus a 700-square-foot finished basement and an 800-square-foot workshop
Previously sold for: $890,000 in 2018
Bedrooms: 4+1
Bathrooms: 5
The place
A four-bedroom, five-bathroom escape in Oliphant, Ontario. The 1.3-acre property includes a three-storey main house with a granny suite, a three-car garage, and an 800-square-foot detached workshop with boat parking and a lounge—all surrounded by rich woodland. The location is quiet and secluded yet within walking distance of Oliphant Beach. The closest towns, Wiarton and Sauble Beach, are 10 minutes away by car.
The history
The home’s original owner, a contractor, built it in 2009 for his family to live in full time. He’s six foot eight, so he crafted the cottage’s doors to be extra tall and wide. He sold the place in 2017.
The current owners are looking to downsize and have put the home back on the market.
The tour
Here’s the foyer—a bright and breezy melange of materials and styles, like the rest of the house.
This is the view from the front door. There’s an office on the right, a stairwell on the left and an open living, dining and kitchen space straight ahead.
The office has large wood-trimmed corner windows and enough space for a lounge.
Back in the living area, there’s a wood-burning fireplace with stone surround and sliding glass doors leading to the rear balcony.
Here’s a better view of the antique fireplace. There’s also an entertainment station on the right.
The dining room bridges the living and kitchen areas.
The kitchen comes with a chef’s fridge, a six-burner gas stove and a breakfast bar that seats four.
This view of the kitchen shows off the farmhouse sink, the dishwasher and ample storage.
Down the hall is the laundry area, with a washer, a dryer, a sink and tons of cabinets.
There’s also a powder room on the main floor. That mirror on the left is made out of a window frame.
The hardwood staircase features classic iron rods.
There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floor. Here’s the main suite, with vaulted ceilings and two closets.
The ensuite bathroom has an open shower with a waterfall head and built-in jets.
And the ensuite is equipped with a jet-powered soaker tub as well as heated flooring.
This is one of the secondary bedrooms, overlooking the backyard.
Here’s the upper level’s shared bathroom.
Heading downstairs reveals the finished basement, with cement slab flooring and large windows to let in natural light.
Just beyond the family space is this sprawling craft room.
Here’s another view of the craft zone, looking back toward the rec room. There’s a cozy window banquette here as well.
This is the basement guest room.
There’s also a full bathroom in the basement.
Here’s a view of the back of the home. The porch extends along the whole width and serves as a canopy for the basement-level patio.
And what cottage balcony would be complete without a six-person hot tub?
Here’s the full balcony. It’s huge.
The backyard—more like a manicured field—comes with a shed for lawn maintenance equipment.
This garden has raised planter beds, trellises, a decorative wall and a firepit.
The main house’s garage doubles as a closet and mudroom.
The sprawling driveway separates the main home from the workshop on the left.
Initially built as a boat garage, the workshop features 18-foot ceilings.
The upper floor of the workshop has its own lounge space with a bar, a billiard table and shuffleboard. The owners are willing to throw in the games for the right price.
A wood-burning stove keeps the dart room cozy year-round.
The upstairs lounge also features this wet bar.
Finally, an aerial view of the property to highlight its verdant surroundings.
