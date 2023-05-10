Cottage of the Week: $1.6 million for a 1.3-acre Bruce Peninsula retreat with a colourful craft room

The place

A four-bedroom, five-bathroom escape in Oliphant, Ontario. The 1.3-acre property includes a three-storey main house with a granny suite, a three-car garage, and an 800-square-foot detached workshop with boat parking and a lounge—all surrounded by rich woodland. The location is quiet and secluded yet within walking distance of Oliphant Beach. The closest towns, Wiarton and Sauble Beach, are 10 minutes away by car.

The history

The home’s original owner, a contractor, built it in 2009 for his family to live in full time. He’s six foot eight, so he crafted the cottage’s doors to be extra tall and wide. He sold the place in 2017.

The current owners are looking to downsize and have put the home back on the market.

Related: $4.2 million for a Muskoka getaway with a pickleball court and a boathouse