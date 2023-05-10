Cottage of the Week: $1.6 million for a 1.3-acre Bruce Peninsula retreat with a colourful craft room

Real Estate

The 3,500-square-foot home also comes with a detached workshop, a cathedral-like lounge and a six-person hot tub overlooking a vast forest

Neighbourhood: South Bruce Peninsula
Agent: Sam Harper, PSR Brokerage
Price: $1,625,000
Size: 3,500 square feet plus a 700-square-foot finished basement and an 800-square-foot workshop
Previously sold for: $890,000 in 2018
Bedrooms: 4+1 
Bathrooms: 5

The place

A four-bedroom, five-bathroom escape in Oliphant, Ontario. The 1.3-acre property includes a three-storey main house with a granny suite, a three-car garage, and an 800-square-foot detached workshop with boat parking and a lounge—all surrounded by rich woodland. The location is quiet and secluded yet within walking distance of Oliphant Beach. The closest towns, Wiarton and Sauble Beach, are 10 minutes away by car.

The history

The home’s original owner, a contractor, built it in 2009 for his family to live in full time. He’s six foot eight, so he crafted the cottage’s doors to be extra tall and wide. He sold the place in 2017.

The current owners are looking to downsize and have put the home back on the market.

The tour

Here’s the foyer—a bright and breezy melange of materials and styles, like the rest of the house.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: foyer

This is the view from the front door. There’s an office on the right, a stairwell on the left and an open living, dining and kitchen space straight ahead.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: view from the foyer

The office has large wood-trimmed corner windows and enough space for a lounge.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: office

Back in the living area, there’s a wood-burning fireplace with stone surround and sliding glass doors leading to the rear balcony.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: living room

Here’s a better view of the antique fireplace. There’s also an entertainment station on the right.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: wood fireplace

The dining room bridges the living and kitchen areas.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: dining area

The kitchen comes with a chef’s fridge, a six-burner gas stove and a breakfast bar that seats four.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: kitchen

This view of the kitchen shows off the farmhouse sink, the dishwasher and ample storage.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: farmhouse sink

Down the hall is the laundry area, with a washer, a dryer, a sink and tons of cabinets.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: laundry room

There’s also a powder room on the main floor. That mirror on the left is made out of a window frame.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: powder room

The hardwood staircase features classic iron rods.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: staircase

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floor. Here’s the main suite, with vaulted ceilings and two closets.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: main bedroom

The ensuite bathroom has an open shower with a waterfall head and built-in jets.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: ensuite bathroom

And the ensuite is equipped with a jet-powered soaker tub as well as heated flooring.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: soaker tub

This is one of the secondary bedrooms, overlooking the backyard.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: third bedroom

Here’s the upper level’s shared bathroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: shared bedroom

Heading downstairs reveals the finished basement, with cement slab flooring and large windows to let in natural light.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: basement

Just beyond the family space is this sprawling craft room.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: craft room

Here’s another view of the craft zone, looking back toward the rec room. There’s a cozy window banquette here as well.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: craft room, reverse view

This is the basement guest room.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: guest bedroom

There’s also a full bathroom in the basement.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: basement bathroom

Here’s a view of the back of the home. The porch extends along the whole width and serves as a canopy for the basement-level patio.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: rear

And what cottage balcony would be complete without a six-person hot tub?

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: hot tub

Here’s the full balcony. It’s huge.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: balcony

The backyard—more like a manicured field—comes with a shed for lawn maintenance equipment.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: backyard

This garden has raised planter beds, trellises, a decorative wall and a firepit.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: garden

The main house’s garage doubles as a closet and mudroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: garage

The sprawling driveway separates the main home from the workshop on the left.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: workshop

Initially built as a boat garage, the workshop features 18-foot ceilings.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: boat garage

The upper floor of the workshop has its own lounge space with a bar, a billiard table and shuffleboard. The owners are willing to throw in the games for the right price.

workshop lounge

A wood-burning stove keeps the dart room cozy year-round.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: workshop fireplace

The upstairs lounge also features this wet bar.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: bar

Finally, an aerial view of the property to highlight its verdant surroundings.

Toronto, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Shamrock Boulevard: aerial view

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to [email protected].  

Topics: Bruce Peninsula Cottage of the Week Real Estate Toronto

 

