Cottage of the Week: $4.2 million for a Muskoka getaway with a pickleball court and a boathouse
The 4,000-square-foot property also comes with giant gable windows, a gazebo hot tub and 300 feet of shoreline
Location: Port Severn, Muskoka
Agents: Jeffrey Braun, Bob Emmett and Bob Clarke, Clarke Muskoka Realty, Royal LePage Lakes Of Muskoka
Price: $4,249,000
Size: 4,011 square feet on 1.2 acres of land
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5
The place
A five-bed, five-bath, four-season cottage on Six Mile Lake in Port Severn, about a two-hour drive north of Toronto. The home comes with a two-slip boathouse as well as a three-car garage. It sits on a 1.2-acre property directly across the water from Six Mile Lake Provincial Park.
The history
The current owners bought this cottage in 2010 for its lake vistas and proximity to Toronto and Mount St. Louis Moonstone. Originally, the property comprised a one-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom bunkie. Over the next two years, they tore down the bunkie and expanded the main house, adding a loft above the garage as both a rec room for their two children and a guest pad. After their eldest son moved to British Columbia and had their first grandchild last year, the owners decided to list their Muskoka cottage and join him out west.
The tour
First, the foyer, with in-floor radiant heating.
Next to the foyer is the powder room, with maple cabinets.
The open-concept living and dining area is just beyond the entrance. The owners made sure the floor-to-ceiling windows were west-facing for sunset views. That shelf by the fireplace is made from an old canoe.
The kitchen has a stone bar that seats six.
In the kitchen are more maple cabinets as well as granite countertops.
The Muskoka room—with striking gable windows and hammocks for lounging—is a recreation of the pre-renovation original.
It also has a fireplace with a stone surround crafted by local masons.
The main floor also has this office, which overlooks the lake.
Here’s the main bedroom, with verdant views and an 80-square-foot walk-in closet.
This is the main ensuite.
On the upper floor is this den with views of the surrounding forest and yet another hammock.
Here’s one of the four upstairs bedrooms. This one comes with a custom corner bookshelf and more maple furniture.
The fourth bedroom is being used as a gym.
This is one of the two bathrooms on the upper floor. It’s distinguished from the rest of the home by its modern accents: a glass bath with a high-tech shower system, a marble vanity, and lots of black and white.
The detached three-car garage includes an EV charger and a loft.
This catwalk leads from the main house to the guest loft.
Here’s the loft, which doubles as a rec room. The bunk above the living area offers the classic cabin-in-the-woods experience.
The loft also comes with a fireplace and a kitchenette.
The living area is an ideal place to watch a movie or read a book.
And here’s the loft’s bathroom.
In 2021, the owners built this multi-sport court where an old bunkie once stood. It’s designed for pickleball, volleyball, badminton and basketball, and can be converted into a rink during the winter.
The double-slip boathouse has cable lifts. This type of boathouse can no longer be built directly on the lake, making this one a rarity.
Here’s a view of the lake from the deck. The property has nearly 300 feet of waterfront.
Viewing the property from the lake reveals its natural beauty, including maple trees and rock formations. And that gazebo on the right? It houses a hot tub.
