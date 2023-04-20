Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $4.2 million for a Muskoka getaway with a pickleball court and a boathouse

The 4,000-square-foot property also comes with giant gable windows, a gazebo hot tub and 300 feet of shoreline

By | Photography By Sonya Felsman, iSparks Solutions |  

Location: Port Severn, Muskoka
Agents: Jeffrey BraunBob Emmett and Bob Clarke, Clarke Muskoka Realty, Royal LePage Lakes Of Muskoka 
Price: $4,249,000
Size: 4,011 square feet on 1.2 acres of land
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5

The place

A five-bed, five-bath, four-season cottage on Six Mile Lake in Port Severn, about a two-hour drive north of Toronto. The home comes with a two-slip boathouse as well as a three-car garage. It sits on a 1.2-acre property directly across the water from Six Mile Lake Provincial Park.

The history

The current owners bought this cottage in 2010 for its lake vistas and proximity to Toronto and Mount St. Louis Moonstone. Originally, the property comprised a one-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom bunkie. Over the next two years, they tore down the bunkie and expanded the main house, adding a loft above the garage as both a rec room for their two children and a guest pad. After their eldest son moved to British Columbia and had their first grandchild last year, the owners decided to list their Muskoka cottage and join him out west.

The tour

First, the foyer, with in-floor radiant heating.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Foyer

Next to the foyer is the powder room, with maple cabinets.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Powder Room

The open-concept living and dining area is just beyond the entrance. The owners made sure the floor-to-ceiling windows were west-facing for sunset views. That shelf by the fireplace is made from an old canoe.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Living Room

The kitchen has a stone bar that seats six.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Bar

In the kitchen are more maple cabinets as well as granite countertops.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Kitchen

The Muskoka room—with striking gable windows and hammocks for lounging—is a recreation of the pre-renovation original.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Hammocks

It also has a fireplace with a stone surround crafted by local masons.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Fireplace

The main floor also has this office, which overlooks the lake.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Office

Here’s the main bedroom, with verdant views and an 80-square-foot walk-in closet.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Main Bedroom

This is the main ensuite.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Main Ensuite

On the upper floor is this den with views of the surrounding forest and yet another hammock.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Den

Here’s one of the four upstairs bedrooms. This one comes with a custom corner bookshelf and more maple furniture.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Bedroom 4

The fourth bedroom is being used as a gym.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Fitness Room

This is one of the two bathrooms on the upper floor. It’s distinguished from the rest of the home by its modern accents: a glass bath with a high-tech shower system, a marble vanity, and lots of black and white.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Bathroom 2

The detached three-car garage includes an EV charger and a loft.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Garage

This catwalk leads from the main house to the guest loft.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Walkway

Here’s the loft, which doubles as a rec room. The bunk above the living area offers the classic cabin-in-the-woods experience.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Loft

The loft also comes with a fireplace and a kitchenette.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Loft Kitchenette

The living area is an ideal place to watch a movie or read a book.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Sitting Area

And here’s the loft’s bathroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Loft Bathroom

In 2021, the owners built this multi-sport court where an old bunkie once stood. It’s designed for pickleball, volleyball, badminton and basketball, and can be converted into a rink during the winter.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Pickleball Court

The double-slip boathouse has cable lifts. This type of boathouse can no longer be built directly on the lake, making this one a rarity.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Boathouse

Here’s a view of the lake from the deck. The property has nearly 300 feet of waterfront.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Dock

Viewing the property from the lake reveals its natural beauty, including maple trees and rock formations. And that gazebo on the right? It houses a hot tub.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, Cottage of the Week, Muskoka Port Severn: Gazebo

Have a home that about to hit the market? Send your listing to [email protected].  

Topics: Cottage of the Week Muskoka Port Severn Real Estate Toronto

 

