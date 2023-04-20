Cottage of the Week: $4.2 million for a Muskoka getaway with a pickleball court and a boathouse

First, the foyer, with in-floor radiant heating.

Next to the foyer is the powder room, with maple cabinets.

The open-concept living and dining area is just beyond the entrance. The owners made sure the floor-to-ceiling windows were west-facing for sunset views. That shelf by the fireplace is made from an old canoe.

The kitchen has a stone bar that seats six.

In the kitchen are more maple cabinets as well as granite countertops.

The Muskoka room—with striking gable windows and hammocks for lounging—is a recreation of the pre-renovation original.

It also has a fireplace with a stone surround crafted by local masons.

The main floor also has this office, which overlooks the lake.

Here’s the main bedroom, with verdant views and an 80-square-foot walk-in closet.

This is the main ensuite.