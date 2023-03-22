Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $2.75 million for a Georgian Bay escape with eight bedrooms, 28-foot vaulted ceilings and a movie theatre

Cottage of the Week: $2.75 million for a Georgian Bay escape with eight bedrooms, 28-foot vaulted ceilings and a movie theatre

The one-acre property also comes with wacky colour-coordination, a spiral staircase and a huge covered deck overlooking the water

By | Photography By Vikki Aitchison |  

By | Photography By Vikki Aitchison |  

Location: Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay
Agents: Bryan Coxworth and Megan Coxworth, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
Price: $2,750,000
Size: 5,463 square feet
Bedrooms: 8
Bathrooms: 5

Related: $13.9 million for a Caledon forest retreat with six fireplaces and a lookout tower

The place

A two-storey early-’90s time capsule on the southeastern shore of Georgian Bay, a two-hour drive north of Toronto.

The history

This property was built in 1994 and nicknamed “Bleu” for its funky use of colour. In 2008, the current owners bought it as a vacation spot, adding a new roof and geothermal heating over the next decade. They now want to relocate closer to family and have put their former getaway on the market.

The tour

Pulling up to the house reveals the façade, made mostly of steel, wood and blue-tinted glass.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: facade

Here’s the foyer—and, yes, that’s a hot tub next to the front door.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: foyer

Guests are immediately struck by the atrium’s glass spiral staircase, which connects all three levels of the home.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: spiral staircase

The dining area overlooks the bay and is kept warm by a double-sided propane fireplace.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: dining area

This living area with floor-to-ceiling windows sits on the other side of the fireplace.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: living area

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an island that seats four.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: kitchen

The original designer gave each of the bathrooms a distinct colour palette. This guest bathroom in the atrium is all about blue tiling.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: blue bathroom

This cedar sauna is attached to the guest bathroom.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: sauna

Here’s the first of three bedrooms on the main level. This one overlooks the front yard.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: bedroom 1

The second bedroom comes with a view of the water.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: bedroom 2

This bathroom on the main level is done up in white.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: white bathroom

The spiral staircase leads to this catwalk on the second level⁠—ideal for soaking in some sunlight from the 28-foot-high vaulted glass ceilings.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: vaulted ceilings

Also on the second level is the main bedroom, with its own fireplace and balcony.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: main bedroom

Here’s the main bedroom’s ensuite, with a double vanity and a walk-in shower.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: ensuite bathroom

For a literal blast from the past, the ensuite also has a jet tub.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: jet tub

The family area is located on the lower level and is equipped with a wood fireplace and built-in storage.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: family area

Down the hall is the theatre room.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: movie theatre

The remaining bedrooms are down here as well.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: basement bedroom 1

Here’s another bedroom.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: basement bedroom 2

This lower-level bathroom with a glass-block shower features a striking sunny paint job.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: orange bathroom

There’s also a teal bathroom with a nautical theme.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: teal bathroom

Residents can access the 233-square-foot covered deck via the dining area.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: covered deck

The deck’s staircase runs past the garden and into the backyard.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: deck stairs

The backyard, with a firepit, is large enough to be its own park.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: backyard

This two-storey bunkie has two beds, a bathroom and a kitchen. The sprawling deck out front is great for picnics and comes with a fish-cleaning sink.

Cottage of the Week, Moore Point Road, Georgian Bay: bunkhouse

Here’s one final look at the cottage and the backyard with all its amenities.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.  

Topics: Cottage of the Week Georgian Bay Real Estate Toronto

 

Big Stories

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah
City

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong
Deep Dives

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected
Life

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected

<em>Star</em> Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country&#8217;s largest newspaper
City

Star Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country’s largest newspaper

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I&#8217;m still fighting for justice
Memoir

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I’m still fighting for justice

Untold stories from the early years of Second City, the group that changed comedy
Culture

Untold stories from the early years of Second City, the group that changed comedy