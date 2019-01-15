Rental of the Week: $3,300 per month to live in a Daniel Libeskind–designed tower near Union Station
Address: 8 The Esplanade, Unit 5210
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Agent: Ricardo Barros, Re/Max Solutions Barros Group, Brokerage
Price: $3,295 per month
The place
A 52nd-floor corner unit in a condo building next to Union Station.
The history
The suite is in the L Tower, a Daniel Libeskind–designed condo building at Front and Yonge. The tower was finished in 2015, and the current owners have lived in the space ever since. Now they’re moving on in search of something bigger.
Here’s the living area:
The living area and kitchen are combined:
The kitchen has granite countertops and Miele appliances:
The master bedroom has balcony access:
Here’s the master ensuite:
And the guest bedroom:
Major perks
The floor-to-ceiling windows span almost the entire south and east walls of this unit, allowing nearly unobstructed views of the waterfront and the city:
Possible deal breaker
Parking isn’t included—but Union Station is literally across the street, so commuter tenants still have plenty of options.
By the numbers
• $3,295 per month
• 800 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 balcony
• 1 storage locker
• 0 parking spots