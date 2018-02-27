Rental of the Week: $5,000 per month to live in a spacious converted loft on Queen Street East

Address: 98 Queen Street East, Unit 100

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Robert Spindler, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $4,950 per month

The place

A large, modern second-storey flat in a Victorian building. The spacious layout leaves plenty of room for entertaining.

The history

The 150-year-old building was converted into three lofts in 1999. The owner, who bought this unit in 2009, put in new insulation and redid the walk-in closet and master ensuite. He travels a lot and wants to rent out the property while he’s away.

The living room’s windows face Queen Street:

The owner has carved a little office space out of the living area:

Here’s the dining area, with some skylights:

And here’s the kitchen:

The family room is next to the kitchen:

Here’s the bedroom:

The bedroom’s walk-in closet has a washer and dryer:

And here’s the ensuite bathroom:

There’s a small balcony at the rear:

Major perks

The elevator opens directly into the unit, so the tenant won’t have to worry about any hallway-related hassles.

Possible deal breaker

Although the loft is large, there’s only one bedroom, so any family larger than two people will have trouble sharing the place.

By the numbers

• $4,950 per month

• 2,044 square feet

• 10-foot ceilings

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot

• 1 walk-in closet

• 1 locker