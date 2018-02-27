Rental of the Week: $5,000 per month to live in a spacious converted loft on Queen Street East
Address: 98 Queen Street East, Unit 100
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agent: Robert Spindler, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $4,950 per month
The place
A large, modern second-storey flat in a Victorian building. The spacious layout leaves plenty of room for entertaining.
The history
The 150-year-old building was converted into three lofts in 1999. The owner, who bought this unit in 2009, put in new insulation and redid the walk-in closet and master ensuite. He travels a lot and wants to rent out the property while he’s away.
The living room’s windows face Queen Street:
The owner has carved a little office space out of the living area:
Here’s the dining area, with some skylights:
And here’s the kitchen:
The family room is next to the kitchen:
Here’s the bedroom:
The bedroom’s walk-in closet has a washer and dryer:
And here’s the ensuite bathroom:
There’s a small balcony at the rear:
Major perks
The elevator opens directly into the unit, so the tenant won’t have to worry about any hallway-related hassles.
Possible deal breaker
Although the loft is large, there’s only one bedroom, so any family larger than two people will have trouble sharing the place.
By the numbers
• $4,950 per month
• 2,044 square feet
• 10-foot ceilings
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot
• 1 walk-in closet
• 1 locker