Rental of the Week: $3,000 per month for a heavily decorated Queen East apartment

Address: 108 Queen Street East, Unit 1

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Shawn Whelan, Re/max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $3,000 per month

The place

A spacious two-storey condo above a clothing store on Queen Street, with high ceilings and artistic finishes.

The history

This place used to be owned by a designer, who updated the wall coverings, floors and fixtures. The current owners, a couple from Europe, didn’t change much after moving in about seven years ago.

Here’s the den, with some serious crown moulding:

The dining room:

And the powder room, with silk wall coverings:

Major perks

There may be only one bedroom in this condo, but it takes up almost the entire second floor:

And here’s the master bathroom:

Possible deal breaker

The apartment’s decor is inspired by Italian, French, and New York-style design. The owners are looking for someone who will maintain the existing features, including the incredibly busy wallpaper in the kitchen:

By the numbers

• 1,800 square feet

• 2 storeys

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 bedroom

• 1 terrace

• 0 parking spots