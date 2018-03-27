Rental of the Week: $3,000 per month for a heavily decorated Queen East apartment
Address: 108 Queen Street East, Unit 1
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agent: Shawn Whelan, Re/max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $3,000 per month
The place
A spacious two-storey condo above a clothing store on Queen Street, with high ceilings and artistic finishes.
The history
This place used to be owned by a designer, who updated the wall coverings, floors and fixtures. The current owners, a couple from Europe, didn’t change much after moving in about seven years ago.
Here’s the den, with some serious crown moulding:
The dining room:
And the powder room, with silk wall coverings:
Major perks
There may be only one bedroom in this condo, but it takes up almost the entire second floor:
And here’s the master bathroom:
Possible deal breaker
The apartment’s decor is inspired by Italian, French, and New York-style design. The owners are looking for someone who will maintain the existing features, including the incredibly busy wallpaper in the kitchen:
By the numbers
• 1,800 square feet
• 2 storeys
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 bedroom
• 1 terrace
• 0 parking spots