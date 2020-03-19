Private and Independent Schools

The Mabin School’s mission is to create the next generation of original thinkers, adaptive leaders and caring citizens. This co-educational

JK to Grade 6 progressive school has a small student-teacher ratio (30-plus staff members to 150 students) and is Canada’s first independent Ashoka Changemaker School, recognized for instilling the qualities of leadership, teamwork, problem-solving and, most of all, empathy. Mabin’s sustaining principles of Inquiry, Integration and Reflection are as integral to the social program as they are to the academic program. Students are empowered to think deeply about their community and how their actions affect the people around them. Students are reminded that every action has an effect, whether positive or negative, immediately or some time in the future.