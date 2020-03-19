J. Addison School

Private Schools

J. Addison is a K-12 private day and boarding school with a mission to nurture tomorrow’s thinkers to become responsible and compassionate global citizens. From ages three and up, the school offers Montessori programs, which tailor a balanced and non-competitive environment, emphasizing exploration and interaction. In the older grades, the school’s unique “Focus For Success” adaptive program (FFS) complements the Ontario curriculum with a fifth period in the school schedule, where students receive academic support and/or participate in extracurricular activities of their choice. The school’s boarding program provides students in grades 7 to 12 with valuable experience in becoming independent and ambitious young adults.

Grades: Junior kindergarten to Grade 12

Average Class Size: 15 students

Total Enrolment:  300 students

Tuition: $17,000+ per year

2 Valleywood Drive, Markham, jaddisonschool.com

