The Bishop Strachan School

Independent & Private Schools

Founded in 1867, BSS is Canada’s oldest independent day and boarding school for girls. Renowned for its expertise in the learning needs of girls and supported by an expert faculty, BSS is a university prep school with a rigorous, inquiry-based academic curriculum. Using emergent technologies, BSS offers an integrative approach to learning, with STEAM-focused learning spaces. The school has developed a research-based set of programs and fosters a sense of belonging in all aspects of the BSS experience. BSS guides and encourages girls to reach their own goals and full potential. Diverse perspectives enrich the learning environment at BSS and affirm its commitment to excellence.