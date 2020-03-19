St. Michael’s College School
St. Michael’s College School
The Private and Independent School Guide Spring 2020
Founded in 1852, St. Michael’s College School is Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, independent school offering young men in grades 7-12 a university preparatory programme. The all-boys school is well-designed and suited to students’ particular strengths, aptitudes and needs. It provides a unique learning and growing experience, during which students develop the framework of their character and build the foundation for their lives.
Grades: Grades 7 to 12
Average Class Size: Grades 7 to 8: 21. Grades 9 to 12: 23
Total Enrolment: 990 students
Tuition: $20,900