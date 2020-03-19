Private Schools

Founded in 1852, St. Michael’s College School is Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, independent school offering young men in grades 7-12 a university preparatory programme. The all-boys school is well-designed and suited to students’ particular strengths, aptitudes and needs. It provides a unique learning and growing experience, during which students develop the framework of their character and build the foundation for their lives.

Grades: Grades 7 to 12

Average Class Size: Grades 7 to 8: 21. Grades 9 to 12: 23

Total Enrolment: 990 students

Tuition: $20,900

1515 Bathurst St., stmichaelscollegeschool.com

