Hudson College

Hudson has provided a balanced education for over 15 years. Situated on a 4.5-acre midtown campus, our non-denominational, co-ed community reflects the diversity of Toronto. Starting with a Reggio Emilia-inspired program, the Lower School emphasizes experiential learning and solid foundational skills in math, language and science, while interweaving the arts, critical thinking and character education. The Upper School offers additional flexibility with its three-semester system, increased focus with fewer subjects at a time, and structured support with daily study periods. Extracurriculars include athletics, clubs including robotics and creative writing, camp weeks and trips abroad. With smaller classes and a caring culture, our teachers can challenge and encourage every student in developing their unique strengths.