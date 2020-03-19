Independent & Private Schools

At East York Montessori School, we acknowledge that the first years of a child’s life are the most sensitive in developmental growth. We strive to provide an environment where each child feels loved, nurtured and contentment. Children are natural learners and we at EYMS recognize that it is exceedingly important to fulfill all aspects of cognitive development during these critical periods of growth. We support children as being competent, capable, curious and rich in potential by creating a safe and nurturing environment where the child is allowed the freedom to learn and explore. Through our academically enriched Montessori program, each child will begin to lay the groundwork for their future academic career.