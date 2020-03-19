Private Schools

The Spring 2020 Private and Independent School Guide

The Spring 2020 Private and Independent School Guide

By Toronto Life  

By Toronto Life |  

 

Independent & Private Schools

Toronto provides a wealth of choice in nearly everything it has to offer, from restaurants to shopping to sporting events. The city’s selection of private schools is no different. There are schools catering to various philosophies, numerous styles of curriculum, and different religions (or no religion at all). Parents and students can choose between schools offering co-ed or single-sex environments, and institutions specializing in academics, athletics, or the arts. Most private schools offer small class sizes, safe environments, highly qualified and committed teachers, and excellent support in helping students prepare for university.

Each of the city’s more than 250 independent private schools has its own vision and values. The best way to learn about and explore them is in person (don’t be afraid to request a tour—it’s one of the best ways to get to see what a school has to offer). To help you get started, here are six Toronto-based schools, with a breakdown of their own academic and extracurricular specialties.

