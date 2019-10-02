What TL Insiders can look forward to in October

September was another fantastic month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind meals, including a Nikkei-inspired dinner at chef Claudio Aprile’s new restaurant Xango, and a meatless Mexican spread at Rosalinda. They also took in a red-carpet brunch at Montecito to close out TIFF, and and interesting talk with best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell. And October is looking just as exciting, if not more so. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

Arrive in style

“I just love parking my car at the mall,” said no one ever. And now, TL Insiders won’t have to—at Yorkdale Mall, at least. That’s because year-round complimentary valet parking at Yorkdale is now just one of the many perks of being a member. Insiders simply present their card (instead of cash) upon their departure. Just think about how sanity-saving this will be come the holidays. And that’s not all: members can also receive a discounted personal styling experience from Yorkdale’s style concierge.



Noodle around at Parcheggio

During a hands-on event at Parcheggio on October 3, chef Andrew Piccinin will teach Insiders how to make their own ricotta gnocchi (which they get to take home) before serving them a three-course meal of his own Italian recipes.



An evening of green cuisine at the Ritz

On October 4, chefs from the Ritz-Carlton and TOCA will put together a vegetarian meal with wine pairings. Each dish will highlight the flavour of Canada’s bounty using local and sustainably sourced ingredients.



Forty chefs under one roof

Also on October 4: FoodBall, an extravaganza of delicious dishes from more than 40 chefs from around the world, at the Liberty Grand. And all that food will come in handy, as there will be plenty of wine (Italian and Californian, to be specific) and signature cocktails being poured. Bonus: Proceeds from the event will go to support Sinai Health Foundation. It’s a win-win.



Sunday School

Relax—it’s bartending school. Sign up for the two-part mixology class at Parkdale cocktail bar PrettyUgly on October 6, and wow any future houseguests with your skills.



Communication is key

Who couldn’t stand to improve their communication skills? Join executive communication coach Franca Miraglia at Tiger of Sweden on October 9 as she teaches Insiders the art of storytelling over a little wine and some cheese. Whether it’s at a bar or your next business meeting, a good story can motivate, persuade, educate and inspire. This free TL Masterclass is only available to 30 Insiders, so get your name on the list today.



Willful x Wealthsimple

On October 10, experts from Willful and Wealthsimple are teaming up to answer all your questions about investing, estate planning and financial planning. You’ll walk away with your life (and your afterlife?) in order.



The cocktail party to end all cocktail parties

Toronto Cocktail Week 2019 kicks off on October 15 with an opening party at the Evergreen Brick Works. The bacchanalian bash is an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink affair, with more than 20 of Toronto’s top mixologists in attendance, each one serving a special cocktail and bar snack. You’re gonna want to get Uber (or Lyft or Beck or a teetotaling friend) to be your DD for the night.



In Conversation: Satish Kanwar

This month’s In Conversation subject is Satish Kanwar, the GM and VP of Product at Shopify, where he oversees the development of e-commerce, retail, and multi-channel shopping experiences for more than 800,000 merchants globally. It will take place at the Toronto Life office on October 16.



A bubbly brunch at Auberge

What better way to end a weekend than with a champagne-soaked brunch at one of the city’s best restaurants? On October 20, TL Insiders will enjoy a champagne reception with freshly shucked oysters, followed by a three-course midday meal with sparkling pairings.



A night to remember

International bestselling author and CEO of Copenhagen’s Happiness Research Institute, Meik Wiking (The Little Book of Hygge), invites Insiders to join him at the Costume House on October 23 to discover the secrets of creating and holding on to happy memories, in honour of his latest book, The Art of Making Memories. Don’t forget to sign up. (Get it?)



A Canoe alumni dinner

Just when you think dinner at Canoe can’t get any better, it does. On October 27, seven of the city’s top chefs—all Canoe alumni—will reunite for one epic event. Guests will enjoy a seven-course meal cooked by chefs including (but not limited to) Grant van Gameren, Doug Penfold and Anthony Walsh. And of course there will be wine pairings (we did use the word “epic,” after all).

