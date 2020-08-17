How this foodie makes the most of her membership: A Q&A with TL Insider, Cheryl Lefton

Toronto Life Insider is a membership club that gives you front-of-the-line access to the best experiences and offers in the city. With your membership, you get an upgraded subscription to Toronto Life that includes access to signature events (like an after-hours party at Cheese Boutique), hands-on workshops (hello, cocktail-making classes with top bartenders), and candid conversations between Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt or editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford and some of the city’s most interesting characters.

We chatted with TL Insider Cheryl Lefton, former real estate agent and self-proclaimed foodie, about her experience with the membership so far.

Tell us a bit about yourself

I’ve lived in central Toronto for most of my adult life, and previously worked as a real estate agent in the city specializing in residential property. I’ve been lucky to have a long and fruitful career in real estate, but I am now moving closer toward retirement.



What prompted you to join TL Insider?

I joined TL Insider last fall, and I joined because I thought it would be a great way to extend my social circle, build up my contacts and share my interest in food with others. I’m an absolute foodie, and through TL Insider I’ve been able to get out to places and try different restaurants that I likely wouldn’t have visited otherwise.

Have there been any events that really stuck with you?

There have been so many events, but I always show up for the food and some of the restaurants I’ve been introduced to with TL Insider have been just incredible! There is a Middle Eastern restaurant called Babel, owned by O&B. It completely changed my opinion on Middle Eastern cuisine, I thought the food was fabulous.

Salon, by Alo, was another restaurant that I was introduced to through TL Insider, I really loved the food menu there and the presentation was wonderful. There was a great group of people that night, and the restaurant gave everyone an education on the menu which I found to be a unique experience.

You recently attended one of our first Insider POP events, what did you think?

You see, I’ve enjoyed some of the webinars and virtual events but I was especially happy to participate in-person again at the POP event at Assador Tantosxo. I really loved seeing familiar faces. It was a very warm, hospitable experience on their intimate patio. The food was very interesting and it was the perfect rekindling for TL Insiders, it was also the first time ever where I didn’t have to say my steak was overcooked!

What makes an enjoyable restaurant experience?

I’m looking for good food, nothing run-of-the-mill. New experiences and creativity are what makes it worth your time, so I really appreciate skillful preparation.

How has TL Insider paired with your history as a real estate agent?



I’ve always seen Toronto as a city of neighbourhoods, with different communities and cultures available in every corner. having worked in real estate, I’ve been able to gain an insider perspective into the personalities of Toronto. It’s an education to the city and to the people, and TL Insider has been an interesting extension of that education.

