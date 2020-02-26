What went down at TL Insider’s one-of-a-kind dinner with winemaker Thomas Bachelder, in Alo’s stunning new private event space

Earlier this month, one of the Canada’s most innovative and internationally renowned winemakers teamed up with one of the country’s best kitchens for a one-of-a-kind dinner. Le Clos Jordanne’s Thomas Bachelder poured exclusive vintages alongside a multi-course meal in Alo’s newest dining room, Alo Salon, a private event space in Yorkville. A group of 25 lucky TL Insiders got to pair Bachelder’s Burgundian-style 2017 Le Grand Clos pinot noir and chardonnay with executive chef Nick Bentley’s delicious dishes. Here’s a look at how the wine- and food-fuelled evening unfolded.

Bachelder himself was there to walk everyone through the wine-tasting:

Here’s the menu from the night:

A closer look at the truffle agnolotti:

And the hamachi:

The wine flowed freely:

Like we said…

There was live entertainment, too:

Here are some more photos from the night:

