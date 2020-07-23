Experience new intimate IRL events with TL Insider POP

TL Insider is thrilled to announce our new in-person event series–TL Insider POP! With an exciting run of events beginning this summer, members can connect to the vibrant culture and community our city has to offer. Although adjusting to the new normal has not been easy, our unique programming is curated to keep TL Insiders living their best Toronto life–safely.

We’ll be working with some of our key partners to create specialty events and pop-ups throughout the city. Think–picnics in the park, outdoor cooking classes, and intimate musical performances. For those who have been enjoying our virtual programming, there will still be a number of opportunities to do so–our POP experiences will include virtual events and special discount offers.

Stay tuned for details on some of our upcoming events, including a night of steak and cider at Tanto, the ultimate cocktail experience at Regulars, patio experiences at Maison Selby and Auberge du Pommier, a chef-led BBQ at Xango, and a special POP event at The Drake Commissary!

