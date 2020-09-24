What’s inside October’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

What’s inside October’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In October’s delivery: An autumnal selection of reserve wine from Henry of Pelham, curated to pair beautifully with Thanksgiving feasts of all kinds. Orders must be placed by October 21.

2017 Speck Family Reserve Riesling

Why we’re into this wine: It’s a rewarding mash-up of Old and New World practices and characteristics. It’s a Mosel clone, made with grapes grown in a Burgundian-like cool climate, on a vineyard site that pushes the needle on ripeness levels. Fruit forward with a hint of sweetness, this wine is simply a delight.

What it tastes like: Lemon and lime, pear and yellow apple, with just a touch of honey. It’s a subtle and delicate riesling with the acidity kept in check.

How to drink it: A warning if you’re sharing with friends, this riesling is too easy to sip, so grab a glass of it before the bottle is empty. It pairs well with salty fries, spicy Asian dishes and white pizza.

2018 Speck Family Reserve Chardonnay

Why we’re into this wine: Fans of well-rounded chardonnay where fruit and oak spice play together nicely will be thrilled with this 90-point wine (as awarded by Wine and Spirits magazine). Textbook in flavour, structure and balance, it’s richly layered, expertly aged and bold without being overwhelming. The barrel-fermented wine spent about nine months of aging with a portion in new French oak, so the toastiness is there, but it’s measured.

What it tastes like: Fresh lemon and yellow apple leading to notes of buttered popcorn baking spice. It’s dry and medium-bodied with a very smooth mouthfeel from the front to the back of the palate.

How to drink it: Hold it for another one to two years, or pair it now with holiday turkey or ham and buttery mashed potatoes.

2019 Speck Family Reserve Pinot Noir

Why we’re into this wine: For such a young pinot, it has remarkable balance and structure. The flavour profile rests on noticeable tannins—not so much as to be daunting, but enough to provide a solid backbone. Fermentation occurred in stainless steel, which encouraged the fruit and floral notes to fully express themselves. The juice was then transferred to European oak for 10 months of aging, which softened the tannins and rounded the flavours.

What it tastes like: A delicate aroma of raspberry, red cherry and violet, with just a hint of iodine that deepens into earth and spice on the palate. There’s a tartness to it and a hint of cherry pit on the aftertaste. This wine is light but comes with a surprisingly long finish.

How to drink it: A superstar for its vintage, it drinks fabulously now, but could also age two to four more years. Serve it slightly chilled with classic fall roasts and glazed root veggies.