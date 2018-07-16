This month, Toronto Life is launching its first-ever wine club—a monthly subscription program to help readers discover fantastic, hard-to-get bottles from the best Ontario wineries. Each wine is tasted and evaluated by us. We then create seasonally themed three-packs of the wines we love and send them right to you. Receiving the monthly shipment is like visiting the vineyards and cellars of the most exciting Ontario winemakers without ever leaving home.

Questions? Check out our FAQ.

Member benefits

• A monthly pack of three small-batch wines delivered to your home or office

• Opportunity to taste new, exclusive and hard-to-obtain wines

• Expert insight with tasting notes and food pairings

• Exclusive members-only offers and events

• No obligation; cancel at any time

• $79 per month, including shipping

In this month’s Wine Club box

For our first Wine Club delivery, there’s a little bit of everything to complement the perfect summer: a bold and elegant red, a luxurious sparkling rosé, and a crisp and fresh white. These wines come from three of the Niagara region’s most celebrated wineries, and represent the cool-climate wine styles that Ontario does best.

Redstone Winery Sparkling Rosé 2016

Retail price $29.95 | Beamsville, ON

Why we’re into this wine: This is Redstone’s very first sparkling rosé, and it’s a killer. Made in the traditional champagne method from 100 per cent pinot noir grapes, it’s crisp and refreshing with an irresistible creamy quality. Not only is it a beauty to behold in a glass, it’s also pretty darned easy to drink.

What it tastes like: Juicy ripe strawberry and lime, with just the right balance of tart and sweet.

How to drink it: While eating oysters on the half shell, scallops, salty popcorn, grilled asparagus, goat cheese or leafy greens. Or you might just want to drink it on its own, which is a-okay.

Tawse Winery Laundry Cabernet Franc 2013

Retail price $34.95 | Vineland, ON

Why we’re into this wine: Pristinely eco-managed and biodynamic, Tawse prides itself on purity, and you can taste it. This intense, generous wine with a long finish is made with cabernet franc, a grape that thrives in Ontario’s climate and soil. In fact, the province’s cabernet franc can stand on par with the great wines of France’s Loire Valley or Bordeaux, where the grape stars in some of the world’s most prestigious wines.

What it tastes like: Black and blue berries, raspberry, cherry, plum and cassis, with a whiff of pine forest, damp earth and pipe tobacco.

How to drink it: While eating grilled lamb, braised shank, a juicy steak, roast game birds or pretty much anything cooked over charcoal.

Stratus Vineyards Kabang Riesling 2015

Retail price $21 | Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why we’re into this wine: People rave about the quality of Ontario riesling, and Stratus Vineyards is at the top of the heap: the winery’s 62 acres enjoy one of the warmer climates in the region, so the grapes reach full ripeness, expression and power. Winemaker J-L Groux makes fun wines that are energetic and easy to like, and this dry sipper is everything you want in a summer white, with a flinty mineral quality that demands another sip. It’s a great patio wine.

What it tastes like: Apple, citrus, banana and a touch of petrol (don’t worry, that’s normal), with hints of pineapple.

How to drink it: While dining al fresco, eating seafood ceviche, tuna tartare, herbed white pizza, chicken salad or chilled leek and potato soup.

Frequently Asked Questions How are the wines selected?

We only select the best-of-the-best small-batch wines from top Ontario producers. These are interesting wines with interesting stories. The wines are selected and tasted by a team of professional wine experts and sommeliers. Should you have issue with the wines you receive, including a damaged shipment, please contact sommelier@torontolife.wine or call 647-872-6395. Your satisfaction is 100 per cent guaranteed. Can I cancel my subscription?

Absolutely. You can skip, pause, or cancel anytime. Simply send us an email at sommelier@torontolife.wine or call 647-872-6395. Cancellation requests must be received by the 13th day the month to avoid being charged. When will my wine arrive?

Your first shipment will arrive by August 3. Beginning in August, your credit card will be billed on the 15th day of each month. How is the wine shipped?

We use a new premium courier service called Pigeon Ship. Residential deliveries will occur between 5 and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and office deliveries from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You will receive a text message from a Pigeon Ship driver on your delivery date to coordinate delivery. Please note: Government regulations require a signature from an adult at least 19 years of age, so the wine cannot be left on your doorstep. Do you deliver to all of Ontario?

For now, we can offer delivery in an expanded Toronto area: as far west as Oakville/Milton, as far north as Brampton/Richmond Hill, and as far east as Markham/Ajax. If you live outside this area, please email us at sommelier@torontolife.wine and we promise to contact you as soon as we have coverage in your area. More questions?

No problem. Please contact us at sommelier@torontolife.wine or call 647-872-6395 and we’ll answer all your inquiries, and maybe even offer you some wine tips.

All good?

Sign up now, or return to the top of the page.