Here’s what’s inside the August Toronto Life Wine Club box

In August’s delivery: A fresh and summery trio of wild-ferment orange wine, cabernet franc and chardonnay from County favourite Grange of Prince Edward winery. Orders must be placed by Aug. 18.

2016 Chardonnay

Why we’re into this wine: It’s the contact with grape skins and years spent sur lie, instead of in oak, that brings complexity to this unfiltered white. The chardonnay saw 24 hours of skin contact before fermenting cold with organic yeast. It aged for 18 months on its lees in stainless steel, then aged in-bottle another 18 months with no filtering or fining. It’s a clever, low intervention method of bringing depth and spice to a wine while ensuring it doesn’t see a lick of oak.

What it tastes like: The aromatics are astounding; floral notes of lavender, lilac, and white flowers along with candied pear and lemon drops. The palate is more focused with flavours of tart grapefruit, white pepper and baking spice.

How to drink it: Serve with crab cakes with pepper aioli, crispy chicken with a creamy mushroom sauce, or melted brie with pear preserve.

2019 Still Waters

Why we’re into this wine: It’s a perfect example of the innovative winemaking practices and out-of-the-box thinking that’s emerging in Prince Edward County. Chardonnay and pinot noir grapes were harvested at the same time, saw 24 hours of blended skin contact and were then fermented together with wild yeast. The resulting Still Waters is a low alcohol (10 per cent), unfiltered, equal blend of chardonnay and pinot noir with a striking orange hue and plenty of funk. Produced in a small batch of only 100 cases.

What it tastes like: Green apple, orangeade, strawberry and cantaloupe with green herbs and earth. It’s a unique and herbaceous wine, but its distinctiveness is rewarding and alluring, and the flavours mingle well on the palate.

How to drink it: The pleasant acidity in the wine makes it a gem for food pairing; spicy Indian dishes, asparagus risotto, and picnic fare of all kinds will be a treat.

2017 Cabernet Franc

Why we’re into this wine: Long and slow are the keys to this bold wine’s success. The cabernet franc fruit spent 28 days macerating with the skins and was then fermented gradually with organic yeast before being pressed gently and delicately to reduce any harshness on the extraction. The wine was aged in French oak barrels for 30 months, then bottled—you guessed it— unfined and unfiltered to retain as much flavour as possible.

What it tastes like: From aromas of raspberry, cassis and violet to notes of earth, green and black pepper, and spice on the palate, this is a powerful red with an enchanting rawness. It’s balanced with medium tannins and a smoky finish.

How to drink it: The savoury, smoky notes in the wine will be complemented and amplified by similar foods such as bacon-wrapped filet mignon, pork fried rice and Spanish paella.