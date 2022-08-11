What’s on the menu at Spaccio West, the Italian commissary kitchen’s new 8,000-square-foot location in the Junction Triangle

Name: Spaccio West

Contact: 128A Sterling Rd., terroni.ca, @spaccio_to

Neighbourhood: Junction Triangle

Previously: The Drake Commissary

Owner: Cosimo Mammoliti

Chefs: Daniel Mezzolo, Matthew Park

Accessibility: Fully accessible (through a separate entrance, inquire for details)

The food

This is Terroni’s newest commissary kitchen—an extension of its larger Sackville Street location, Spaccio East. For owner Cosimo Mammoliti, quality control was the initial impetus for the Spaccio concept. Bread, pasta, pizza dough and butchery products—virtually all the raw materials used in Terroni restaurants—emerge from the commissaries’ massive open-concept central kitchens.

But the spaces are far from just production hubs. Like its predecessor, Spaccio West offers a complete menu in three spacious dining areas, including a sunny patio. Guests can grab a bombolini and an espresso at the café counter or sit down for a bowl of spaghetti pummarola, secure in the knowledge that every component of the dish was produced in the adjacent kitchen.

There’s also a well-stocked storefront with fresh and frozen Terroni and Sud Forno products, including produce, pantry products, meat, cheese, and handy heat-and-serve versions of classic Terroni dishes like eggplant parmigiana and lasagna bolognese.

















































The drinks

Wine is from Cavinona, Terroni’s wine import agency, and the list includes more than 160 labels representing 70-plus producers, with a focus on indigenous grapes from across Italy’s diverse wine regions, including lesser-known varietals like Nerello Mascalese and Cortese. Enjoy a glass of something in the restaurant or buy a bottle (or bottles) from the storefront to take home. A cocktail program features Terroni classics: Aperol spritzes, negronis and other amaro-forward tipples.













The space

The roughly 8,000-square-foot space—housed inside an old factory—is divided into a storefront, a café counter, two dining areas and a patio. Super-high ceilings and ample floor space give the room an airy, open feel. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, leather booths and vintage furnishings lend a cozy, lived-in vibe. Visitors can peek into the open-concept kitchen at the back: Spaccio West is home to all of Terroni’s pasta and pizza production (while the eastern kitchen is now dedicated to butchery, pastry making and bread baking).