What’s on the menu at Le Sélect, the second coming of one of Toronto’s favourite French bistros

Name: Le Sélect Bistro Contact: 432 Wellington St. W., leselectbistro.com, @leselectbistro Neighbourhood: Fashion District Owner: David Aisenstat, Allied Properties, Scale Hospitality Chefs: Ted Corrado, Zachary Barnes Seating: 150 indoors, 70 outdoors Accessibility: Not fully accessible
The food
Over a 45-year tenure in Toronto, Le Sélect earned its elder statesman status with a reliable rotation of French classics: duck confit, moules-frites, cassoulet and tarte tatin. After a two-year hiatus, the beloved bistro has finally reopened, surmounting major challenges in the process—in 2020, the impact of the pandemic coupled with property tax hikes threatened to shutter it for good.
“We’re staying true to the traditional bistro style—and maybe taking it up a notch,” says corporate executive chef Ted Corrado. “My focus is on sourcing and execution.” It’s a new era for the iconic restaurant, but with the classics intact, fans can rest assured that it’s held onto its soul.
Le Sélect has one of the largest wine cellars in the country. The deep, well-rounded wine program—1,200 labels and counting—covers both prominent producers from classic regions and lesser-known curiosities, including vintage bottles dating back to 1947. (There’s a French focus, of course, but global representation.) A strong cognac and armagnac program covers all your after-dinner digestif needs, and a cocktail list features refreshing summer sips.
The space
Ambience has been a major part of the Le Sélect experience since its original location on Queen West. The reopening doesn’t stray from its timeless style: burgundy booths, mosaic floors, vintage art prints, nostalgic art deco fixtures and a classic zinc bar. Warm, elegant and a little bit moody, it’s a time capsule of the bistro’s heyday.
