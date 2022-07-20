What’s on the menu at Torisho, the first Canadian outpost for the Japanese karaage chicken chain

Name: Torisho Contact: 1940 Queen St. E., torisho.ca, @torisho.ca Neighbourhood: Beaches Owner: Torisho Canada Inc. Chef: Arvin Salva Cruz Accessibility: Not fully accessible
The food
This is the Japanese karaage chain’s first location in Canada, but with chicken this good, it’s bound to be the first of many. The main draw here is the crisp, impeccably seasoned bird—and while that’s the party line for pretty much every fried chicken joint in existence, Torisho delivers amply. The secret is a two-day marination in a signature 12-ingredient blend. Nothing fancy, but it’s a dialled-in formula that works.
You can get the chicken straight up, in a family-sized combo or in a bento box with a sampler of the restaurant’s sides: potato salad, lightly dressed slaw, edamame, miso soup and rice. Killer chicken wings and a honking katsu sandwich are also on offer.
Once a liquor licence is acquired, there will be a small selection of Japanese beers on offer. Until then, the beverage selection is your standard soft drink lineup: Coke, Coke Zero, Nestea and ginger ale.
The space
It’s a sleek little takeout shop perfectly situated for beach-picnic grub. Backlit vertical cedar slats line the walls, and a handmade latticework piece hangs to the left of the counter. It’s a beautiful example of kumiko, the Japanese art of assembling intricate wooden pieces without the use of nails or glue.
