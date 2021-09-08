What’s on the menu at Gia, Trinity Bellwoods’ new spot for plant-forward Italian

What’s on the menu at Gia, Trinity Bellwoods’ new spot for plant-forward Italian

More New Restaurants

Name: Gia

Contact: 1214 Dundas St. W., giarestaurant.ca, @giatoronto

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Owners: Jenny Coburn (Ufficio) and 5D Capital

Chef: Michal Prajs

Seating: 40 indoors, 28 outdoors

Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, indoor mask policy, physically distanced tables, contact tracing

Accessibility: Not fully accessible

The food

Gia’s plant-forward menu is not entirely free of animal products, but it leans hard in that direction. With hearty, creative takes on Italian cooking, the food is accessible whether or not you’re familiar with the many uses of nutritional yeast. Vegetables and house-made pasta are the stars of the show in dishes like porcini agnolotti, crispy charred Brussels sprouts and oyster mushroom “calamari,” all of which minimize the use of meat substitutes. Parmigiano Reggiano and burrata are among the restaurant’s sparing use of animal by-products, though you can always opt for vegan parm.

The drinks

Cocktails infused with fresh juices and seasonal fruit, like the spritely bourbon-based Pesca Fresca made with Ontario peach purée. Natural and sustainable options feature on the wine list, which is entirely Old World. The beer, meanwhile, is all local—brews from Elora Brewing Company are the main attraction, alongside other great options from Woodhouse and GLB.

The space

Dusty rose upholstery, minimalistic wall décor, and a beautiful herringbone floor give the space a soft, welcoming feel. A walnut-topped bar, complete with a portrait of model Gia Carangi (the restaurant’s namesake), is the centrepiece of the dining room. And for summery days, there’s a sun-drenched patio.