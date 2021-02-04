Toronto restaurants doing Valentine’s Day dinner for takeout and delivery

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and, oh hey, guess what? You’ll be celebrating at home. Again. But if you and your significant other want to spice up your stay-at-home experience with a fancy dinner for two, a whole bunch of Toronto restaurants are more than happy to help. Single? This is what self love is all about. And just think of the leftovers.

Aloette

Alo’s more casual sister spot is offering a meal that includes eight lavish courses of things like braised beef cheek, king crab and scallop crudo. Get it for a romantic brunch or dinner. $60 per person. Order online for prepaid pick-up. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com



Hexagon

Chef Rafa Covarrubias and his team have created a menu of seven delectable surf-and-turf dishes, with highlights that include prawn cocktail and wagyu strip loin with creamed black kale and spinach. To finish, there’s a DIY lava cake kit. Because couples that bake together, wake together. We’re pretty sure that’s how the saying goes. Available Feb. 13 and 14, for pick-up only. $100 per person. 210 Lakeshore Rd. E., Oakville, 905-844-1286, hexagonrestaurant.com



Maple Leaf Tavern

This east-end favourite is setting the mood with a dinner for two that includes—among other things—Oysters Rockefeller croquettes, some surf and turf and a flourless chocolate cake. Extra indulgences to add on include charcuterie boards and bottles of wine. Email info@mapleleaftavern.ca to order for pickup Feb. 12-14. $150. 955 Gerrard St. E., 416-465-0955, @mapleleaftavern



Café Boulud

Daniel Boulud’s Four Seasons brasserie is offering two different Valentine’s Day menus: dinner and afternoon tea. The former features veal cheek à la bourguignon and a jasmine-raspberry St. Honoré cake ($80 per person). Afternoon tea consists of nine dainty sweet and savoury items like lobster club sandwiches and cherry cheesecake ($55 per person). Decadent extras include wine pairings, cheese platters, caviar and a macaron tower. Ooh la la. Available for pickup Feb. 12-14. 60 Yorkville Ave., 416-963-6000, cafeboulud.com/toronto



Donna’s

Donna’s isn’t just doing dinner for couples—they’re making Valentine’s Day kid’s meals, too. Their dinner-for-two ($150) includes five dishes including baked monkfish, beef carpaccio, and chocolate cake, as well a curated “lovemaking playlist” (Donna, you saucy minx). Then there’s the Super Ultra Exclusive VIP Donna’s Kid’s Special that includes mac-and-cheese or chicken fingers, cookies and a colouring sheet (to keep the littles busy while you listen to that playlist). Preorder by Feb. 9 for pickup Feg. 12-14. 827 Lansdowne Ave., 416-539-1414, donnas.ca



Batifole

This longstanding French bistro in East Chinatown is serving up some amour with their Valentine’s Dinner for two. The indulgent menu includes duck, foie gras, lobster, turbot, lamb, truffles and some bubbly. $230. Preorder by Feb. 11. 744 Gerrard St. E., 416-462-9965, batifole.ca



Labora

Rob Bragagnolo’s Spanish restaurant on King West has been serving up weekly menus every week for a while now. Their Valentine’s Day weekend dinner for two includes a few different starters (scallops, acorn squash soup, charred green beans) and your choice of paella (P.E.I. lobster, wild mushroom or grilled lamb). For dessert, there’s a dark chocolate and strawberry tart. $137. Preorder for pickup on Feb. 12 or 13. 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, labora.to



Marben

Go back in time with chef Chris Locke’s ’80s-inspired menu. The totally tubular four-courses include chicken roulade cordon bleu, pizza rolls and a “Sixteen Candles Layer Cake.” It comes complete with movie snacks and a playlist to set your evening to. Optional add-ons include bottles of wine and—for those who want to take it up a notch—shots. Pick-up at the restaurant or delivered within a five-kilometre radius of the restaurant. A 72-hour pre-order is required for all dinner orders. Available Feb. 12-14. $130 for two. 488 Wellington St. W., 416-979-1990, marben.ca



Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen

Chubby’s date night kit includes the restaurant’s favourite hits: jerk chicken, jerk pork, kale and pomegranate salad, oxtail stew and carrot cake. Tack on a bottle of prosecco or Chubby’s famous rum punch for a bit extra. Order online for pick-up only. Available Feb. 13-14. $75 for two. 104 Portland St., 416-792-8105, chubbysjamaican.com

Betty’s General

This gem on the Danforth has an a la carte menu featuring all kinds of tasty stuff for Valentine’s Day weekend: a dozen oysters, various boards (charcuterie, cheese, sweets) and meals for the morning after (pancakes, breakfast burritos). Each order includes a curated playlist and a special “palentine’s” treat. Aww. Preorder by Feb. 7. 1352 Danforth Ave., bettysgeneral.com



La Latina

Chef Gastão Rodrigues is offering a Valentine’s Day steak package for two and a vegetarian version ($108 each). The meatier menu includes things like ceviche and picanha (top sirloin), while the veggie one includes cassava gnocchi and poblano-stuffed peppers. Boozy beverages are also available at an additional cost. Pre-order until Feb. 11 for pickup on Feb. 13 and 14. 150 Eglinton Ave. E., 416-916-2099, lalatina.ca



TOCA

Eat your heart out with chef Paul Shewchuk’s six-course menu featuring nori-wrapped salmon, beef short ribs and—the classic dessert of love—chocolate-covered strawberries ($95 per person). Order before noon on Feb. 9 for pickup between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. 181 Wellington St., 416-572-8008, tocarestaurant.com



George Restaurant

Executive chef Lorenzo Loseto is welcoming hungry lovebirds to create their own five-course Valentine’s Day menu. Dishes up for grabs include black cod with saffron panna cotta, pumpkin seed-crusted sweetbreads, rack of lamb, and Kahlua chocolate cake ($125 per person). Optional add-ons include a cheese course, bottles of wine and gelato. Order online for pre-paid pick-up. 111C Queen St. E., 416-863-6006, georgeonqueen.com



Reign

Chef JW Foster’s three-course menu includes Oysters Rockefeller, beef tenderloin with king crab and molten chocolate cake ($72 per person). If you’re just in the mood for sweets and booze, the Fairmont hotel’s Clockwork Bar has created a Sweetheart Box and Bubbles kit filled with a pile of house-made pastries and a bottle of Moët ($149). Delivery and pick-up options available. 100 Front St. W., 416-368-2511, reigntoronto.ca or clockworktoronto.getbento.com



Richmond Station

This Financial District favourite is doing up a Valentine’s Day dinner-and-drinks kit for two that includes smoked rainbow trout with potato rosti, a poached pear salad, braised beef shank with creamed kale and potatoes, a fancy house-made chocolate bar, a bottle of sparkling and dessert milk punch. $199. Pre-paid pick-up and delivery available. 1 Richmond St. W., 647-748-1444, richmondstation.ca



Scaramouche

Even this midtown icon is dabbling in takeout now. Chef-owner Keith Froggett’s Valentine’s Day prix-fixe dinner features lobster bisque, scallop risotto and, for dessert, coconut cream pie and chocolate truffles ($99 per person). Indulgent add-ons include caviar, oysters, wine and bubbly. Pre-paid pick-up only. 1 Benvenuto Pl., 416-961-8011, scaramoucherestaurant.com



Dzo Viet Eatery

For Valentine’s Day, the culinary team at Dzo Viet has crafted a five-course spread complete with a six-drink cocktail kit. Highlights include grilled lemongrass cheese lobster, beef jerky and papaya salad and velvety cassava cake ($140). Pick up and local delivery available. Preorder by calling 647-346-8843 or send a DM over Instagram. 308 Dundas St. W., dzovieteatery.com



Ufficio

Ufficio is offering two Valentine’s Day dinners: a pescatarian one ($150) and a vegetarian one ($140). Each includes house-made burrata and olives to start, and rapini and cauliflower, because veggies. But the fishy feast’s pasta for two is a leek and ricotta filled tortellini in a spicy prawn bisque with sautéed shrimp, while the plant-based pasta is potato gnocchi with rapini pesto and crispy eggplant. Each meal finishes with a shareable tiramisu. Order online for pickup or delivery Feb. 12-14. 1214 Dundas St. W., 416-535-8888, ufficiorestaurant.com