Toronto restaurants doing Lunar New Year dinners for takeout and delivery

Lunar New Year lands on February 12 this year, and 2021 is the year of the Ox—a creature that represents hard work, positivity and honesty. It’s safe to say most everyone has been working pretty hard these past 11 months already, but in all honesty (see what we did there?) a little positivity never hurts. And here’s one thing to be positive about: thanks to Toronto’s hard-working chefs and restaurateurs, it’s still possible to celebrate holidays with special festive feasts—even if you have to eat them at home.

Kōjin x Alma

Chefs Eva Chin (Kōjin) and Anna Chen (Alma) have collaborated on a menu devised of eight dishes that symbolize prosperity and happiness. The feast includes steamed buns, wonton soup, a whole B.C. rockfish, sticky rice-stuffed roast duck and more. Add CNY pantry staples such as sticky rice cake and frozen wonton, for an additional fee. Cocktails and wines also available for purchase. $168 (for two) and $336 (for four). Pre-order for pickup Feb. 10-13 or Feb. 17-20. Email at toreservation@momofuku.com. 190 University Ave., 647-253-8000, kojin.momofuku.com/chinesenewyear



Lai Wah Heen

Chef and owner Canson Tsang is offering eight dishes to mix and match in celebration of the Year of the Ox, with options that include braised abalone ($48), braised pork hock ($28), roasted squab ($38) and lobster casserole in conpoy chili sauce ($75). Email reservation@laiwahheen.com. 108 Chestnut St., 416-977-9899, laiwahheen.com



DaiLo

This year, chef Nick Liu has opted for an entirely vegan menu. The eight-course meal ($86 per person) includes dim sum, dan dan noodles, Burmese tofu on truffled rice, Thai herb salad and more. Need meat? Upgrade for an extra $62 (for two) to get dry-aged ribeye and Singapore lobster. Email office@dailoto.com. 503 College St., 647-341-8882, dailoto.com



Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

Hong Shing has partnered with a whole bunch of Asian-owned Toronto businesses to curate the ultimate Lunar New Year celebration kit. The elaborate feast includes an eight-course meal from chefs Colin Li and Trevor Lui, a cocktail (or mocktail) kit by bartender extraordinaire Evelyn Chick, sauces from Yueh Tung Chinese Restaurant, custom-made chopsticks from Tap Phong Trading Co, a cookbook and some premium tea and some cans of pilsner from Hong Shing’s own line of beer. Pre-order at least 24 hours in advance online. Available for pickup Feb. 5-19. $288 (serves six). 195 Dundas St. W., 416-977-3338, hongshing.com



R&D

Chef and owner Eric Chong has created a prosperity-filled menu which serves two for just $90. Standout items of six-course feast include grilled duck skewers, “wealthy dumplings” (truffle, chicken, mushroom) and Year of the Ox longevity noodles. Pre-order until February 10 for pickup from the restaurant Feb. 12-14. Email eatmorerice@rdspadina.com. 241 Spadina Ave., 416-586-1241, rdspadina.com



Lee Restaurant

Susur Lee’s King West staple is offering some of the chef’s greatest hits in honour of Lunar New Year. Mix and match from his Signature Singapore slaw ($28), wagyu beef siu mai ($23), oxtail hot and sour soup ($19)—or just order it all. Delivery and takeout available. Menu offered Feb. 12-16, excluding Valentine’s Day. 601 King St. W., 416-405-7867, leerestaurant.com



Eatertainment

Eatertainment is offering two different Lunar New Year options to fit your hungry bubble’s needs: a large one that serves four to six people ($160) and a smaller one that serves two to three ($85). Both menus the same eight dishes, including Shanghai pork belly, Buddha’s Delight with glass noodles and chicken dumplings. For dessert: customizable fortune cookies. Delivery available. Place orders online. 100-29 Booth Ave., 416-964-1162, eatertainment.com



Sunny’s Chinese

This regional Chinese takeout service has created a Sunny Set Menu that serves two for $100. Stars of the seven-course meal include house char siu, scallion-ginger fish and bolo bao (pineapple buns) with coconut filling. Optional add-ons include chili oil and pineapple ice cream. Subscribe to their newsletter to order via email. Pickup at 265 Davenport Rd. Feb. 12-14. Sunnyschinese.com



George Restaurant

For a contemporary take on a Lunar New Year meal, there’s executive chef Lorenzo Loseto’s specialty tasting menu. Choose what you’re craving for each of the five courses with highlights that include ocean trout, ricotta gnocchi, short rib and rack of lamb. Tack on addition dishes, wine or pre-made cocktails for a bit extra. Take-out and delivery offered. 111C Queen St. E., 416-863-6006, georgeonqueen.com



T&T

The popular Asian grocer is offering choose-your-own-adventure of meals and kits. Festive highlights include Luxury Pancai (a treasure trove of abalone, fish maw, dried oysters, pork feet, duck and more) for $199, a whole roasted piglet for $188, Supreme Buddha temptations (includes chicken, Chinese ham, oysters, abalone and sea cucumber) for $40. Meal kits are also available and include a mix of sweet and savoury packaged goods as well as ingredient parcels (starting at $38 and up), and specialty cakes (everything from durian to tapioca). Order online for pickup or delivery. Various locations, tntsupermarket.com



Perfect Chinese Restaurant

This 24-hour dim sum spot known for plentiful portions is offering two package deals: New Year Set A ($328, 10 dishes) and New Year Set B ($88.88, seven dishes). Both versions serve 10 people with the former offering specialties such as whole peking duck, dried oysters with seaweed, fried lobster and braised whole abalone. The latter features delicacies such as peking duck, steamed tilapia, fish maw, and pork hock in bean curd sauce. Pre-order online for delivery and pickup. 4386 Sheppard Ave. E., 416-297-6100, perfectchineserestaurant.com