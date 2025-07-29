Little Italy’s newest Italian restaurant offers tableside tagliatelle and wine on tap

Name: Sal’s Pasta and Chops
Contact: 614 College St., dinnerwithsal.com, @dinnerwithsal
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Owners: Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi (Lucia, Local Kitchen and Wine Bar) Chef: Fabio Bondi Accessibility: Not fully accessible
After a successful run with Lucia, their cozy 30-seater in the Junction Triangle, Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi are back on home turf with their newest project, Sal’s Pasta and Chops. The long-time friends both grew up in Italian families that settled along College Street—and both had fathers named Salvatore.
Sal’s is about more than good food. It’s a tribute to Sangregorio and Bondi’s upbringing and the kind of Italian Canadian cooking they remember from childhood: hearty plates of pasta and chops, served without fuss in the neighbourhood that helped shape them.
The new space is also a big step up in size. After years of operating the more intimate Lucia, the pair was ready for a restaurant that could accommodate more diners without sacrificing warmth. “I’m looking forward to not having to turn diners away or rush people out,” says Sangregorio. “There are plenty of seats, so everyone can settle in and enjoy themselves.”
With $12 wine on tap and mains that rarely creep past the $40 mark, they’re aiming to create the kind of welcoming spot where a weeknight dinner doesn’t have to feel like a splurge. “We want it to be a really easy-going, unpretentious neighbourhood place where we get regulars coming in two or three times a week,” says Sangregorio.
Rooted in the duo’s shared heritage, the menu leans in to the comforting Italian Canadian classics Sangregorio and Bondi grew up eating, with flashes of Bondi’s culinary flair throughout.
Wine takes the lead here, with over a dozen by-the-glass options including a few Tawse picks on tap. There’s also a reserve list for those nights that call for something a little extra.
Peroni, Guinness and Revel cider round out the taps, while the cocktails include Italian-inspired originals and tried-and-true classics.
With its exposed brick walls and handsome wood details, the space didn’t need much reworking to fit Sangregorio and Bondi’s nostalgia-driven concept. Much of the original design remains intact from its former life as Wolfie, including the apothecary-style bar, tufted leather banquettes and tin ceiling. Old family photos throughout the space pay tribute to the restaurant’s namesake(s). And Penny the wild boar—a long-standing good luck charm in Sangregorio and Bondi’s restaurants—has been moved here and mounted near the front window.
