The team behind Bernhardt’s, Dreyfus and Vilda’s just opened an Italian restaurant

Name: NL Ginzburg Contact: 548 College St., nlginzburg.com, @nlginzburg

Neighbourhood: Little Italy Owners: Zachary Kolomeir, Carmelina Imola and Tristan Eves Chef: Zachary Kolomeir (Dreyfus, Taverne Bernhardt’s, Vilda’s) Accessibility: Fully accessible

Little Italy’s new outpost for Italo-Jewish cuisine is the latest project from husband-and-wife team Carmelina Imola and Zachary Kolomeir. The restaurant—named for Italian anti-fascist activist couple Natalia and Leone Ginzburg—challenges notions of authenticity. “I’m Italian,” says Imola. “Zach and I travel to Italy every year, but we aren’t trying to be authentic here. Our food will never taste like it does in Italy. We don’t have that sun, and we don’t have that soil. It’s a losing battle.”

Related: Pasta Forever chef Jess Maiorano’s new restaurant is a love letter to Italian aunts

The food—unfussy, delicious trattoria-style Italian dishes with some Jewish diaspora influence—is an amalgam of the owners’ backgrounds. “Here, we are about the integrity of the ingredients and capturing a feeling of an experience—maybe something from childhood or a restaurant in Italy we’ve eaten at—rather than trying to imitate it,” says Imola.

The Food

Dishes like silky eggplant with pesto or stewed lentils with tomato and sofrito are, as Kolomeir puts it, the perfect bridge between Italy’s cucina povera and Jewish staples. There’s also pasta, like house-made tagliatelle tossed in a light yet comforting ragù of local duck. And steak here means bistecca alla Fiorentina, a Fred Flintstone–approved 40-ounce T-bone simply seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled over charcoal and finished with rosemary oil.

Advertisement

Related: A sexy new Italian steakhouse is bringing massive cuts of meat and tableside martini service to St. Lawrence

This big green salad is made with a blend of local lettuces tossed in a bright roasted garlic and pistachio vinaigrette. It’s finished with a flurry of shaved pecorino toscano, pickled scallions and fresh herbs

This off-menu dish is a plate of local porcini mushrooms, roasted in butter, garlic and marsala. A splash of aged balsamic cuts through the richness, bringing balance to all that buttery, mushroomy glory. $18

A bowl of luscious Puglia lentils, cooked simply in tomato and sofrito. $9

In the back, we have chicken liver crostini prepared like Jewish chopped liver with some Tuscan inspiration. The livers are sautéed with fried onions, white wine and cognac. The caramelized blend is dropped into a food processor and blitzed with hard-boiled egg, olive oil, rosemary and thyme, then schmeared onto house semolina-sesame bread (similar in texture to a hoagie bun) and sprinkled with marinated chilies and crispy onions and drizzled with sweet saba ($10). In the front is the the tuna involtini: top-notch tinned Spanish tuna mixed with chopped Taggiasca olives, oregano, celery and shallots. This fancy tuna salad is then wrapped in a marinated and roasted shepherd pepper and served floating in a rich and funky tonnato sauce, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with fresh herbs and crispy fried capers for even more umami ($14)

Advertisement

This giant plate of pork is the Grigliata Mista Non Kasher, which translates to non-kosher mixed grill. The pork (from local suppliers Conestoga Meats and Linton Pasture) is aged in house, then prepared in a variety of ways. Some of the shoulder meat is sliced thinly, pounded and sprinkled with breadcrumbs, pecorino and parmesan, then rolled into pinwheels and skewered. The remainder of the shoulder is ground, mixed with fennel seed and chili flakes and made into sausages. The pork chop is aged for three weeks, seasoned with fennel, salt and pepper, then charcoal grilled. Basil sautéed in a pork jus of white wine, chicken stock, fried chilies and lemon juice is spooned overtop for a balanced hit of acid and decadence. $68

The Drinks

Despite Ginzburg’s Italian lean, Imola stays true to the ethos she’s carried through all her restaurants. “I’m not interested in building an exclusively Italian list of wines,” she says. “I don’t care where the wines come from. My interest always lies in small farms, organic practices, relationships with my producers—and, of course, how they taste.” The cocktail card gives spritzy dolce vita vibes, leaning heavily on farm-fresh produce and seasonal ingredients. “The idea is to work within the cocktail styles typical of Milan and Turin and to use local ingredients wherever we can,” says Tristan Eves, partner and general manager. The standout here is the vesper, an ice-cold martini made with Ontario strawberry–infused gin and Lillet Blanc.

The Rosso Fresco is a vibrant zero-proof take on an americano. Equal parts sweet and bitter, it blends Stappi Italian soda, lime juice and a salted Ontario strawberry syrup. $10

The house take on a classic vesper is a pre-diluted, chilled blend of Lillet Blanc, Dillon’s and Plymouth gins, infused with local Ontario strawberries. It’s minimally stirred—just enough to bring it to temperature—then strained into a frozen martini glass. $18

The Levi Collins pays tribute to the restaurant’s namesake, Natalia Ginzburg (née Levi). A spin on the classic Tom Collins, this version uses the whole lemon. Citrus peels and fresh Ontario basil are first steeped in gin to create the house limoncello. Then, Dillon’s Gentian, Fever-Tree soda and fresh lemon juice are added and stirred together. It’s bright, herbal and refreshingly layered. $18

The Space

The dark, moody room is decked out in warm millwork, terrazzo floors, vintage banquettes, original 1980 Simonetti chairs and an eclectic art collection: Italian movie posters, religious oil paintings and portraits of dogs.