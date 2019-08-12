What’s on the menu at Zen Sanuki Udon, a new Japanese noodle house in Scarborough

Name: Zen Sanuki Udon

Contact: 3720 Midland Ave., 416-881-8899, zensanukiudon.com, @zensanukiudonrestaurant

Neighbourhood: Milliken

Chef-owner: Seiichi Kashiwabara (Zen Japanese Restaurant)

Accessibility: Accessible entrance and washroom

The food

Even with over 40 years of experience making Japanese food, it still took Kashiwabara 10 years to save for an udon-making machine and undergo official training before he was able to introduce it to the Toronto market. Available in two thicknesses, in hot or cold broth, the house-made noodles are prepared daily using wheat imported from Sanuki, a province in Kagawa prefecture known for growing Japan’s best wheat. The noodles come with toppings like pork belly, duck breast, fresh salmon roe with grated daikon radish, shrimp tempura and onsen tamago (a soft-cooked egg). Coming soon: wagyu beef and wagyu suji (simmered tendon).





The drinks

A liquor license is pending, but once approved the bar will serve a couple of Japanese beers and sake.

The space

The light and airy space has an open kitchen that permits curious guests to watch the udon-making process.