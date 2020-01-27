Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Nice Nice, Parkdale’s new wine-and-burger bar from the people behind Paris Paris and Extra Burger

What’s on the menu at Nice Nice, Parkdale’s new wine-and-burger bar from the people behind Paris Paris and Extra Burger

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Nice Nice
Contact: 269 Dunn Ave., no phone, @nicenicewine
Neighbourhood: Parkdale
Previously: Superpoint Express
Owners: Jesse Fader and Jonathan Poon (Paris Paris, Favorites Thai BBQ, Superpoint, Bar Fancy)
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

There’s a short menu of Paris Paris snacks, including a chicken liver pâté and mixed pickles, but the collaboration with Extra Burger means guests can get something a little more substantial with their wine, in the form of flat-top-cooked burgers and crinkle-cut fries. An after-midnight menu features Party Fries with all the fixings and half-price bottles.

Nice Nice’s snacks include (clockwise from top right) mixed pickles ($5), chicken liver pâté with Paris toasts ($10), saucisson sec ($5), marinated olives ($5) and chèvre with compote and Paris toasts ($10).

 

Extra Burger’s cheeseburger tops a patty with American cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, kosher pickle and special sauce, all on a toasted Martin’s potato roll ($7). Add another patty or bacon for $2 extra. A side of fries is $4 and a side of dill is $3.

 

Wine wine, burger burger, fries fries.

 

Extra Burger’s chef-owner Rob Jones.

 

The drinks

General manager Gabriel Parniak and Krysta Oben of Toronto’s Grape Witches are behind the changing list of interesting wines from around the world, with more Canadian producers on the way.

The current selection includes a dry traditional riesling (Dr. Burklin-Wolf 2016), a New World expression of chenin blanc (Methode Sauvage 2018), a low-intervention red blend from California (Wind Gap 2016) and a canned pet-nat (Benjamin Bridge).

 

More wine.

 

The space

The two-room restaurant is made up of Extra Burger’s standing-room-only space and Nice Nice’s 18-seat, no-reservation lounge. They’re separated by a beaded curtain. Come warmer weather, a street-side patio will seat 20 more guests.

Here’s the Extra Burger side of things.

 

And beyond the beaded curtain, into Nice Nice.

 

Topics: Extra Burger Jesse Fader Jonathan Poon Nice Nice Openings parkdale Wine

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at The Grand Elvis, Anthony Rose’s ode to old-school American, on Dupont

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Boonsik, Little Italy’s new spot for Korean street food

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Bar Koukla, Ossington’s sleek new meze restaurant from the Mamakas team

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tacos Rico, the new plant-based taco joint from the Grand Electric team

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Dasha, Michelin-starred chef Akira Back’s flashy new Chinese restaurant with private karaoke rooms

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Kupfert & Kim’s Bistro, the plant-based brand’s first full-service restaurant, in Yorkville