What’s on the menu at Nice Nice, Parkdale’s new wine-and-burger bar from the people behind Paris Paris and Extra Burger
Name: Nice Nice
Contact: 269 Dunn Ave., no phone, @nicenicewine
Neighbourhood: Parkdale
Previously: Superpoint Express
Owners: Jesse Fader and Jonathan Poon (Paris Paris, Favorites Thai BBQ, Superpoint, Bar Fancy)
Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
There’s a short menu of Paris Paris snacks, including a chicken liver pâté and mixed pickles, but the collaboration with Extra Burger means guests can get something a little more substantial with their wine, in the form of flat-top-cooked burgers and crinkle-cut fries. An after-midnight menu features Party Fries with all the fixings and half-price bottles.
The drinks
General manager Gabriel Parniak and Krysta Oben of Toronto’s Grape Witches are behind the changing list of interesting wines from around the world, with more Canadian producers on the way.
The space
The two-room restaurant is made up of Extra Burger’s standing-room-only space and Nice Nice’s 18-seat, no-reservation lounge. They’re separated by a beaded curtain. Come warmer weather, a street-side patio will seat 20 more guests.